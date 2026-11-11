Senator Ron Wyden says he wants to end the “corporate chokehold on our nation’s health care system.”

One of the insurers facing his scrutiny has also helped finance his political operation. And one of its registered lobbyists previously advised him on federal health policy.

Centene’s political action committee reported contributing at least $7,500 to Wyden’s leadership PAC in 2025 and 2026. The company also retained BGR Government Affairs, whose lobbying team includes Raghav Aggarwal, a former senior health adviser to Wyden on the Senate Finance Committee.

Those connections sit alongside an October 27 announcement accusing insurers of colluding with the Trump administration over Affordable Care Act coverage terminations. Centene was one of ten companies named in the inquiry.

Official announcement of Wyden’s October 27, 2026 insurance inquiry. Original document .

The checks to Wyden’s PAC

Centene’s federal contribution disclosure for the first half of 2025 lists a $5,000 payment on May 15 to Holding Onto Oregon’s Priorities, identifying Ron Wyden as the associated officeholder.

Entry 81: Centene PAC’s $5,000 contribution to Holding Onto Oregon’s Priorities on May 15, 2025. The filing identifies Ron Wyden as the honoree. Original document .

A second filing, covering the first half of 2026, lists another $2,500 contribution to the same committee on June 26.

Entry 91: an additional $2,500 from Centene PAC to the same leadership committee on June 26, 2026. Original document .

The recipient is also known as HOOPS PAC. Its Federal Election Commission registrationidentifies Wyden as its leadership PAC sponsor.

Centene’s own political activity report independently lists the $5,000 HOOPS PAC contribution for the first half of 2025.

His former adviser, their lobbying team

The personnel connection is documented in BGR’s third-quarter 2026 lobbying report, filed October 20—one week before Wyden’s announcement.

The filing names Centene as the client and reports $90,000 in lobbying income for the quarter. Aggarwal appears among the lobbyists, with his former position as a senior health adviser detailed to the Senate Finance Committee under Wyden explicitly disclosed.

BGR’s third-quarter 2026 disclosure identifies Centene as its client and reports $90,000 in lobbying income. Original document .

BGR reported work on Medicare, Medicaid and the insurance market, with the Senate, House and federal health agencies among the institutions contacted. The $90,000 is the firm’s reported income from the client, not Aggarwal’s individual compensation.

Section 18: Raghav Aggarwal’s row identifies his former senior health adviser position with the Senate Finance Committee under Ron Wyden. Original document .

BGR’s biography of Aggarwal supplies the substance of his former government role. While detailed from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, he advised Wyden on prescription drug pricing, Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage.

The firm credits him with helping develop and negotiate the Inflation Reduction Act’s drug-pricing and payment reforms, then helping implement them at the federal health agency. He joined BGR in October 2023.

His experience developing federal health policy now forms part of the expertise BGR offers its clients.