Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Pat Smith's avatar
Pat Smith
15h

And so it begins. These guys thought they were buying protection, but they forgot the first rule. Jacobins always eat their own.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
12h

Wyden is such a snake 🐍

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