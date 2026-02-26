Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike G's avatar
Mike G
19h

Rehearsing responses to the things they plan to cause?

Reply
Share
mike72's avatar
mike72
19h

WHO is evil. Thanks for this update on these evil peple.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture