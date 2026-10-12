Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Carlos
Oct 12

Publish who the HIRING COMPANIES ARE. That way - we can organize actions against them: boycott, exposure, challenge their company leaders to public debates, etc. Let's treat them all like FLOCK: Expose, challenge, sabotage.

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weedom1
Oct 12

Would turn red states blue for sure. Power grab.

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