“enable local governments and private entities to sponsor immigrants directly”

That is what the Niskanen Center, a Washington think tank whose immigration program receives Soros-foundation backing, wants policymakers to do. The instruction appears in its November 2025 immigration blueprint.

Two weeks later, Niskanen published a county-by-county migration index, identifying hundreds of American communities as potential destinations for newcomers. Its proposed applications include planning where refugees and asylum seekers could settle.

The complete published community list appears at the end of this article, organized by state. Check whether your county is on it.

The agenda reaches straight into the question of who gets to shape your town: which places should receive newcomers, which private actors should help sponsor them, and how arrivals could be encouraged to stay.

The Soros money behind the immigration program

Niskanen’s own funding disclosure lists $300,000 from Open Society Foundation for immigration work, covering September 1, 2024, through February 27, 2026. That period includes the release of both proposals.

George Soros founded Open Society. The same Niskanen disclosure lists another $400,000 from Carnegie Corporation of New York and $100,000 from Migration Policy Institute for immigration work, with grant terms also spanning the publications.

Your county, scored for immigration

The Migration Match Index report describes communities with:

“aging, stagnant, or insufficient native labor supply”

Its model screens unemployment, job openings, rental vacancies, affordability and age. Older residents and available apartments become indicators that a community could accommodate more migration.

The authors explicitly discuss using updated data to plan resettlement following:

“an influx of asylum seekers at the border”

Niskanen also contemplates applications to a future refugee-admissions system. It acknowledges that local receptivity and migrants’ own choices matter.

Yet an economic score cannot answer the political question underneath it: who authorized someone else’s vision for the community?

An employer’s job offer—and a refugee’s destination

The separate immigration blueprint proposes state visa programs tailored to local labor needs, direct sponsorship by local governments and private entities, and:

“incentivizing new arrivals to stay in specific states and regions.”

That would give regional economic interests more influence over where immigration takes place. The document also supports stronger employment verification and immigration enforcement; its local-sponsorship proposal sits alongside those measures.

Niskanen’s involvement in private refugee sponsorship already extends beyond publishing recommendations.

Its 2025 annual report says it:

“helped conceive and implement”

Welcome Corps, the private refugee-sponsorship program established during the Biden administration.

The same annual report promotes the new migration index as guidance for policymakers, employers and local leaders. It identifies no agency using the index to place people.

Niskanen’s April 2025 retrospective explains the employer pathway in the separate Welcome Corps at Work pilot. Refugee candidates interviewed with U.S. businesses. A job offer led into resettlement processing and matching with a private sponsor group in the employer’s community.

Niskanen reported that 12 employers extended offers to 23 refugee candidates. Those figures count job offers, not confirmed arrivals.

A town’s future should require more than a vacancy rate and a donor-funded recommendation.

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Appendix: Every community in Niskanen’s published baseline list

The entries below are counties and county equivalents, including parishes, boroughs and independent cities. They are drawn from the report’s baseline appendix, pages 10–13, and checked against the published web list. Inclusion does not establish that a locality agreed to receive migrants or that placements occurred.

A discrepancy in the source: Niskanen advertises 484 counties across 44 states, but its PDF and web lists each contain 429 entries across 43 states. Every entry in those published lists is reproduced below; the missing 55 entries and additional state cannot be identified from those lists.

Names are grouped alphabetically by state.

Alabama (16)

Baldwin County; Butler County; Calhoun County; Dale County; DeKalb County; Houston County; Jefferson County; Lauderdale County; Limestone County; Madison County; Montgomery County; Pike County; Shelby County; Talladega County; Tallapoosa County; Washington County.

Alaska (3)

Bristol Bay Borough; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Sitka Borough/city.

Arizona (1)

Greenlee County.

Arkansas (5)

Arkansas County; Calhoun County; Howard County; Pulaski County; Sebastian County.

California (1)

Mono County.

Colorado (16)

Arapahoe County; Baca County; Cheyenne County; Eagle County; Grand County; Gunnison County; Hinsdale County; Jackson County; Kit Carson County; La Plata County; Ouray County; Pitkin County; Prowers County; Rio Blanco County; Routt County; San Miguel County.

Georgia (6)

Evans County; Fayette County; Floyd County; Glynn County; Gordon County; White County.

Idaho (3)

Butte County; Caribou County; Minidoka County.

Illinois (2)

Brown County; DuPage County.

Indiana (9)

Allen County; Clark County; DeKalb County; Elkhart County; Gibson County; Hendricks County; Shelby County; Vanderburgh County; Whitley County.

Iowa (22)

Adams County; Black Hawk County; Bremer County; Buena Vista County; Carroll County; Cass County; Chickasaw County; Clay County; Dubuque County; Ida County; Iowa County; Kossuth County; Linn County; Lyon County; Monroe County; Muscatine County; O’Brien County; Palo Alto County; Pocahontas County; Shelby County; Union County; Wright County.

Kansas (54)

Barber County; Barton County; Chase County; Cheyenne County; Clark County; Cloud County; Coffey County; Comanche County; Cowley County; Dickinson County; Doniphan County; Edwards County; Ellsworth County; Franklin County; Graham County; Greeley County; Harper County; Harvey County; Kearny County; Kingman County; Kiowa County; Labette County; Lincoln County; Marion County; Marshall County; Meade County; Mitchell County; Montgomery County; Nemaha County; Ness County; Norton County; Osborne County; Pawnee County; Phillips County; Pottawatomie County; Pratt County; Reno County; Republic County; Rice County; Rooks County; Rush County; Russell County; Sedgwick County; Shawnee County; Sherman County; Smith County; Stafford County; Stanton County; Stevens County; Thomas County; Trego County; Wallace County; Washington County; Wichita County.

Kentucky (1)

Jefferson County.

Louisiana (10)

Caddo Parish; Calcasieu Parish; Cameron Parish; East Baton Rouge Parish; Lafayette Parish; Ouachita Parish; Plaquemines Parish; Rapides Parish; St. Charles Parish; West Feliciana Parish.

Maine (4)

Hancock County; Knox County; Penobscot County; Sagadahoc County.

Maryland (8)

Allegany County; Anne Arundel County; Baltimore County; Cecil County; Dorchester County; Garrett County; Howard County; Worcester County.

Massachusetts (1)

Hampshire County.

Michigan (3)

Grand Traverse County; Ingham County; Oakland County.

Minnesota (29)

Beltrami County; Blue Earth County; Cook County; Freeborn County; Hennepin County; Jackson County; Kittson County; Lac qui Parle County; Lake of the Woods County; Lyon County; Martin County; McLeod County; Mower County; Nobles County; Olmsted County; Otter Tail County; Pipestone County; Polk County; Ramsey County; Redwood County; Rock County; Roseau County; St. Louis County; Stevens County; Swift County; Traverse County; Wabasha County; Watonwan County; Yellow Medicine County.

Mississippi (8)

Harrison County; Lauderdale County; Lee County; Lowndes County; Madison County; Rankin County; Union County; Warren County.

Missouri (11)

Buchanan County; Cape Girardeau County; Cole County; Marion County; Nodaway County; Perry County; Pettis County; Phelps County; Platte County; Scott County; St. Charles County.

Montana (18)

Cascade County; Custer County; Daniels County; Deer Lodge County; Fallon County; Flathead County; Hill County; McCone County; Park County; Powder River County; Richland County; Rosebud County; Sheridan County; Silver Bow County; Stillwater County; Sweet Grass County; Toole County; Valley County.

Nebraska (22)

Adams County; Antelope County; Brown County; Chase County; Cuming County; Custer County; Dawes County; Dixon County; Dodge County; Frontier County; Furnas County; Garfield County; Jefferson County; Knox County; Madison County; Morrill County; Nuckolls County; Phelps County; Rock County; Sheridan County; Valley County; Wheeler County.

New Hampshire (3)

Carroll County; Grafton County; Sullivan County.

New Mexico (2)

Bernalillo County; Eddy County.

New York (4)

Monroe County; Ontario County; Saratoga County; Warren County.

North Carolina (13)

Alamance County; Avery County; Buncombe County; Catawba County; Craven County; Dare County; Forsyth County; Guilford County; Henderson County; New Hanover County; Orange County; Surry County; Swain County.

North Dakota (31)

Adams County; Barnes County; Billings County; Bottineau County; Bowman County; Burke County; Burleigh County; Cavalier County; Dickey County; Divide County; Dunn County; Foster County; Golden Valley County; Grand Forks County; Grant County; Griggs County; Hettinger County; LaMoure County; Logan County; McIntosh County; McLean County; Mercer County; Morton County; Nelson County; Pembina County; Renville County; Richland County; Steele County; Stutsman County; Traill County; Walsh County.

Ohio (4)

Cuyahoga County; Holmes County; Logan County; Madison County.

Oklahoma (21)

Beaver County; Beckham County; Blaine County; Carter County; Cimarron County; Cotton County; Custer County; Dewey County; Ellis County; Garfield County; Harper County; Jackson County; Kingfisher County; Love County; Noble County; Oklahoma County; Ottawa County; Pontotoc County; Tulsa County; Woods County; Woodward County.

Oregon (1)

Morrow County.

Pennsylvania (7)

Allegheny County; Blair County; Butler County; Centre County; Dauphin County; Montgomery County; Union County.

Rhode Island (1)

Newport County.

South Carolina (5)

Beaufort County; Charleston County; Florence County; Greenville County; Spartanburg County.

South Dakota (24)

Beadle County; Brown County; Brule County; Charles Mix County; Davison County; Douglas County; Edmunds County; Faulk County; Gregory County; Haakon County; Hand County; Harding County; Hughes County; Hyde County; Jerauld County; Jones County; Kingsbury County; Lake County; Marshall County; Moody County; Spink County; Sully County; Tripp County; Yankton County.

Tennessee (7)

Hamblen County; Knox County; Madison County; Maury County; Moore County; Sevier County; Wilson County.

Texas (10)

Cottle County; Dimmit County; Edwards County; Gillespie County; Hartley County; La Salle County; Parmer County; Potter County; Upton County; Ward County.

Utah (6)

Grand County; Kane County; Rich County; Sevier County; Summit County; Washington County.

Vermont (3)

Bennington County; Lamoille County; Windsor County.

Virginia (7)

Henrico County; Norton City; Roanoke city; Roanoke County; Salem City; Virginia Beach; Waynesboro.

West Virginia (8)

Cabell County; Greenbrier County; Harrison County; Kanawha County; Ohio County; Raleigh County; Tucker County; Wood County.

Wisconsin (3)

Door County; Fond du Lac County; Sauk County.

Wyoming (16)

Carbon County; Converse County; Crook County; Goshen County; Hot Springs County; Johnson County; Natrona County; Niobrara County; Park County; Platte County; Sublette County; Sweetwater County; Teton County; Uinta County; Washakie County; Weston County.