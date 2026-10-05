Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger R Schweikert's avatar
Roger R Schweikert
Oct 5

If the President has not yet done so he should immediately rescind and remaining grant money to be allocated to Global Refugee, GitLab Foundation, or GeoMatch in conjunction with an Executive Order to also suspend any ongoing refugee relocation efforts nationwide and any foreign immigration for the next decade while limiting every asylum request to be reviewed only on an individual basis. In addition, every immigration case for the past quarter century should be given close scrutiny and review for possible deportation and/or loss citizenship or temporary refugee status for either fraudulent petitions or other nefarious intent, pending possible repatriation to their former country.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 5

A town isn't an empty square waiting for Stanford to populate it. People already live there, pay the bills, and depend on schools, hospitals, and housing that have limits. Better software cannot confer democratic legitimacy on the assumptions entered into it. Why the hell are we letting America become a managed graduate-school sociology case-worker experiment? The people making these judgments must answer publicly to the communities affected. Who counted the available apartments? Who checked classroom space? When the projection fails, whose budget absorbs the difference? Compassion carries obligations to residents first. Neither refugees nor residents should discover that somebody’s reassuring capacity estimate existed mainly on a screen.

Reply
Share
1 reply
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture