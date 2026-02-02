In December 2025, the World Health Organization quietly coordinated a large-scale pandemic simulation across the Western Pacific region. The exercise, known as IHR Exercise CRYSTAL, involved 31 countries and areas and was framed by WHO itself as “getting ready for the next pandemic.”

That phrase was not commentary. It was the official title and purpose of the exercise.

Concerning.

According to WHO’s regional release, CRYSTAL ran over several weeks in December and simulated the emergence of a novel respiratory illness with the potential for international spread. Participating governments were not asked to discuss theory. They were asked to respond in real time to alerts, verify information, conduct risk assessments, and coordinate actions across agencies.

The exercise was organized through WHO’s Western Pacific Regional Office and conducted under the International Health Regulations, the binding framework that governs how countries notify WHO and respond to public health emergencies with cross-border implications.

WHO states that participants included not only national health ministries, but also officials responsible for points of entry, border coordination, and government communications. In practice, the same systems used during real emergencies - airports, ports, interagency coordination channels - were activated for the simulation.

WHO’s own description emphasizes that CRYSTAL was designed to test how countries would function during an unfolding outbreak, not after the fact. The organization highlighted “real-time information sharing,” “multisectoral coordination,” and decision-making under pressure as core elements of the exercise.

The framing is notable. WHO did not describe the drill as preparation for a hypothetical scenario. It repeatedly referred to readiness for “the next pandemic.”

How This Compares to Event 201

CRYSTAL is not the first time global institutions have run pandemic simulations using realistic respiratory virus scenarios.

In October 2019, just weeks before COVID-19 was publicly identified, Event 201 was held in New York. That exercise was organized by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Event 201 simulated a novel coronavirus pandemic, focusing on government coordination, public messaging, economic disruption, and supply-chain breakdowns. Like CRYSTAL, it was presented as fictional. Like CRYSTAL, it treated a global respiratory pandemic as an expected future event.

The difference is scale and authority.

Event 201 was a one-time tabletop exercise involving experts and institutions. CRYSTAL was run directly through WHO, involved dozens of governments, and was conducted as part of a recurring regional simulation program tied to international legal obligations under the IHR.