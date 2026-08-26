Before Steven Chu oversaw America’s national laboratories and nuclear-weapons complex, a group inside what U.S. officials describe as the CCP’s “political warfare” apparatus listed him as an “overseas honorary president.” He later launched landmark research and technology partnerships with Beijing from inside the Department of Energy.

The organization was not simply “China-linked.” Its own records say it was led by the CCP Central Secretariat and administered by the Central United Front Work Department—the sprawling Party organ the U.S. government says works to co-opt elites, neutralize opposition and manipulate foreign institutions in service of Beijing.

Buried inside a non-searchable image on the official website of the Western Returned Scholars Association, or WRSA, is Chu’s Chinese name: 朱棣文.

The page identifies the organization’s Fourth Council as serving from 1999 to 2003. In the official roster image, under the heading 海外名誉会长—“overseas honorary presidents”—WRSA lists ten additional prestige scientists.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences explicitly identifies 朱棣文 as “Steven Chu,” the Stanford physicist and 1997 Nobel laureate. WRSA itself later used the same Chinese name for the “former U.S. Energy Secretary and physicist” Steven Chu. The surrounding names—some of the most famous overseas Chinese scientists of the era—make the match effectively certain.

The title is absent from Chu’s detailed Stanford biography and the published record of his 2009 Senate confirmation hearing.

This Was Part Of The CCP’s “Magic Weapon”

The harmless-sounding English name “Western Returned Scholars Association” obscures what Beijing says the organization actually is.

The United Front is not ordinary diplomacy. Xi Jinping has called it one of the CCP’s “magic weapons.” The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission says its purpose is to “co-opt and neutralize” potential opposition and conduct influence operations against foreign actors and states—often through relationships whose true political significance is difficult to prove publicly.

The U.S. State Department has described United Front work even more bluntly: “political warfare.” It warned that Beijing weaponizes academic, commercial, diplomatic and people-to-people exchanges, frequently operating through organizations that present themselves as independent academic groups, cultural associations, friendship societies or nongovernmental organizations. The result, it said, is an opaque network of CCP officials, proxies and cutouts designed to exert “covert, coercive, and corrupting” influence inside free societies.

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WRSA was not merely adjacent to that system.

WRSA’s own official history records that a 1995 central-government staffing plan placed it under the leadership of the CCP Central Secretariat and under the administrative management of the Central United Front Work Department. That arrangement was already in force when Chu appeared on its 1999–2003 roster.

Party supervision was visible at the creation of that exact council. A contemporaneous June 1999 People’s Daily report says Politburo Standing Committee member and Vice Premier Li Lanqing met WRSA’s newly elected Fourth Council in the Great Hall of the People. He instructed the organization to unite more overseas scholars and “give full play to their role” in China’s socialist modernization.

Why tighten Party control? According to a People’s Daily Overseas Edition account, Jiang Zemin said WRSA had “very broad coverage,” so leadership over it should be strengthened and its role “fully brought into play.” He separately instructed it to strengthen contact with overseas scholars and expand their channels of connection with China.

In 1998, WRSA and 17 overseas scholar organizations launched a program literally called the “Serve-the-Nation Plan.” WRSA says it used the plan to “integrate” overseas scholars’ intelligence and talent into China’s modernization. In 2000 alone, it brought in 35 projects and 14 batches of experts, while arranging for overseas scholars to become technology-development advisers, overseas-strategy representatives and guest professors.

Then, in 2000—during Chu’s listed term—the CCP formally brought overseas and returned scholars inside the scope of United Front work. United Front departments were instructed to strengthen contact with accomplished scholars living overseas and encourage them to serve China through multiple forms. The stated principle was: “broadly unite, warmly serve, actively guide, and give full play to their role.”

Chu with Shanghai Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining, December 15, 2023.

A five-ministry directive issued the following year identified the mechanisms. Overseas scholars were encouraged to accept advisory or honorary positions, conduct cooperative research, commercialize patents and proprietary technology in China, train Chinese personnel, introduce foreign experts, and help import technology and projects—all as recognized forms of “serving the country.”

WRSA’s modern mandate removes any ambiguity about its political character. A 2016 CCP Central Office directive described it as a CCP-led United Front organization responsible for the “political guidance and political absorption” of returned scholars and for the “discovery, cultivation, use, management and service” of representative figures. It ordered WRSA to maintain overseas contacts, build talent databases, recruit selected overseas elites, serve Beijing’s diplomatic strategy and establish a Party group with a “leadership core” role.

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WRSA’s listing was not Chu’s only formal connection to a Chinese state institution. In June 1998, one year before the WRSA term began, he became a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The Academy’s official profile says Chu had “always paid attention to and supported China’s scientific research,” repeatedly visited China, and wanted to advance U.S.–China scientific cooperation.

Chu’s Chinese Academy membership is disclosed in his Stanford biography. The United Front title is not.

Then Came The Technology-Sharing Programs

Six years after the documented WRSA term ended, Chu took control of the Department of Energy. What followed was precisely the kind of elite scientific cooperation, technical exchange and joint development that Beijing’s overseas-talent policies had spent years trying to cultivate.

In November 2009, Chu personally signed a legally binding protocol establishing the U.S.–China Clean Energy Research Center, a public Obama–Hu initiative. The agreement created joint American-Chinese research teams and a technical clearinghouse covering clean vehicles, building efficiency, and advanced coal and carbon-capture technology.

The United States and China committed $150 million over five years, split evenly through public and private funding.

Chu told Caixin in a 2011 interview:

“We will jointly create intellectual property, then share the intellectual property, and undertake further development.”

Chinese government records describe outputs from one China-focused joint building-efficiency track. By March 2013 it had produced China-specific technical systems and guidance, three national or industry standards, five patent applications, energy-evaluation software, new products and the training of eleven graduate students.

Chu signing the CERC emblem beside PRC science minister Wan Gang.

Chu also personally signed a nonbinding 2011 agreement, implementing an Obama–Hu initiative, to jointly design, fund and establish a nuclear-security Center of Excellence in China. Its stated purpose was safeguards, counterterrorism and nonproliferation. The Obama White House said American agencies would provide equipment, technical exchanges and training. Chinese authorities later described America as providing professional equipment for nuclear-material analysis, security-equipment testing and response-force training.

After Government, Another China-Launched Leadership Post

Three years after leaving government, GEIDCO officially listed Chu as a first-term vice chairman and council member. Its own history says it was China’s first international energy organization and grew directly from Xi Jinping’s 2015 proposal for a “global energy interconnection.” The first council was replaced in September 2022. GEIDCO is not a United Front body and the post was publicly announced, but it is another formal China-launched leadership listing omitted from Chu’s Stanford biography.

Chu with then-Premier Wen Jiabao in Zhongnanhai.

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