Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
4h

“Your vote is very important to us. Please remain on the line for the next available Antifa activist to sober up and mark your ballot straight Democratic-Socialist. Thank you for calling Dial-a-Dem.”

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Roger Underwood's avatar
Roger Underwood
4h

What is the security with 5G phones, which are monitored and tracked and with apps on your phone open to lack of any privacy. Example story, I am a privacy researcher who studies how people understand and make decisions about data that is collected about them, and I research new ways to help consumers get back some control over their privacy. Unfortunately, once you give an app or webpage permission to collect location data, you no longer have control over how the data is used and shared, including whom the data is shared with or sold to. Phone voting would be so much easier to cheat than even mail in ballots!!! Live proof of citizenship, is the ONLY way to carry out elections...

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