Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
No's avatar
No
7h

Foreign aid is just money laundering. Bipartisan grift.

Reply
Share
19 replies
Janice Howard's avatar
Janice Howard
7h

GOOD morning. I would rather hear from you any day of the week than Alex Jones show.

Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.