A network of former USAID employees wants Congress to keep the door open for an independent successor to the agency—and its October announcement explicitly rejects “forcing America-first demands on partner countries.”

The organization, Aid on the Hill, criticizes tying foreign assistance to mineral access and deportation agreements. Its education work has attracted foundation funding, and its research has already appeared in a Senate Democratic report attacking President Donald Trump’s foreign-aid cuts.

Now it is moving to reach the next Congress. A November 4 appeal asks supporters to connect the organization with incoming staff and finance briefings for newly elected members.

Page 5 of Aid on the Hill’s October 2026 policy paper calls for an independent successor to USAID and asks Congress to withhold permanent structural changes pending review. View original source .

A USAID successor—and objections to putting Americans first

Aid on the Hill’s six-page October paper argues that U.S. foreign policy likely requires an “independent successor to USAID.” It wants Congress to withhold permanent approval of structural changes while reviewing the future of American development and humanitarian assistance.

Among the policies it criticizes: using assistance to obtain critical minerals, country-level health data, and cooperation with third-country deportations.

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The paper also accuses the government of:

“prioritizing the preferences of American farmers above the needs of hungry people worldwide.”

Page 2 criticizes assistance tied to critical minerals and third-country deportation arrangements, and prioritizing American farmers. The following paragraph preserves the group’s stated rationale. View original source .

It asks Congress to consult foreign partner governments, aid implementers, and development professionals, alongside executive agencies, the American public, and other stakeholders.

The dispute reaches beyond an agency’s name. The paper argues that development should retain a distinct role, insulated from short-term diplomatic bargaining.

The accompanying announcement makes its preference explicit: an updated standalone institution, with assistance built around long-term partnerships and humanitarian need rather than immediate concessions from recipient countries.

$200,000 for congressional education

Carnegie’s grant database records a $200,000 award dated June 4, 2026, to Forward Global for a 12-month project supporting Aid on the Hill-Education.

The grant description specifies case studies, budget updates, and education forums for congressional staff during oversight periods. It describes the organization as a 700-member professional association.

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Carnegie’s grant record: $200,000 awarded June 4, 2026, for a 12-month project supporting Aid on the Hill-Education through Forward Global. View original source .

A second funder is more explicit about the desired spending outcome. Founders Pledge, which lists its first funding in April 2026, says its grant is intended to help secure disbursement of already-appropriated foreign assistance through legislative education tailored to congressional interests. Its grantee page does not disclose an amount.

Forward Global supplies the fiscal sponsorship: the administrative structure through which projects can receive charitable donations without establishing a separate nonprofit. Its published rules restrict sponsored funds to charitable purposes and prohibit their use for political campaigns or lobbying.

The documented arrangement finances an organization teaching lawmakers and staff how—and why—to sustain foreign assistance.

The personnel came from USAID

According to Devex’s June reporting, Amanda Nataro, Ariella Bock, and Julianne Weis began organizing after encountering one another while advocating for USAID on Capitol Hill.

Nataro, a former USAID program officer, described the reaction to the agency’s dismantling:

“You’ve unleashed them and left them unemployed. So, what did you think was going to happen?”

Devex’s June 10, 2026, headline and introduction quote Aid on the Hill founder Amanda Nataro. View original source .

Devex reported that the initial Carnegie and Founders Pledge grants allowed the volunteer operation to employ four full-time staff, two part-time staff, and five consultants for six months.

The organization’s current leadership roster lists Rachel Peniston as policy director. Devex identified her as a former USAID senior policy adviser whose contract was canceled in February 2025.

The same roster places Susan Reichle on the executive committee. Her professional biographydescribes more than 25 years at USAID, including service as counselor to the agency.

These are former agency personnel organizing to influence the institutions that control foreign-aid funding and authorities.

Their research is already in a Senate Democratic report

Aid on the Hill’s own impact figures list relationships with 200 congressional offices, 440 congressional visits, support for more than 25 hearings, and more than 2,000 constituent letters. Those are the organization’s reported totals.

Aid on the Hill’s website reports relationships with 200 congressional offices and support for more than 25 hearings. These are the organization’s own figures. View original source .

One connection can be checked directly. Page 23 of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Democrats’ March 2026 report, The Price of Retreat 2.0, cites Aid on the Hill alongside federal spending databases in footnote 117, supporting its account of foreign-assistance reductions.

Original Senate minority report, printed page 23. Footnote 117 cites AID on the Hill alongside federal spending databases. This establishes use of its research, rather than adoption of its later agency proposal.

The group publicly described its contribution as including canceled-project case studies and an aid-cuts analysis prepared by Jason Wolfe.

In a separate funding announcement, it claimed its work had also informed defense-authorization amendments and appropriations markups, and helped reverse project terminations. That announcement did not identify the individual amendments or reversals.

Incoming staff are the next audience

Aid on the Hill’s post-election newsletteridentifies Florida, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania as priority states for recruiting advocates.

Its instructions include:

“Introduce us to new staff.”

The group asks supporters with contacts joining congressional offices or committees to make introductions. It also seeks donations to pay for briefings for new members, emphasizing that incoming offices will form their foreign-aid positions over the next several months.

Its summer congressional talking points supply the immediate agenda: preserve funding, oppose rescissions and impoundment, press agencies to hire sufficient technical staff, and delay permanent structural changes pending congressional review.

The successor agency is the longer-term objective. The immediate work is reaching the staff who will help write the budgets, prepare the hearings, and advise the lawmakers deciding whether that objective becomes policy.