The head of the UN’s migration agency has admitted in a public interview that the organization’s strategic objective is not to stop migration, but to brand it as a deliberate instrument of development policy.

According to Director-General Amy Pope, speaking to UN News:

“Our goal is to make sure that we have governments thinking, talking, acting and using migration as a tool for development from the very beginning.”

That’s not a policy position. It’s a strategy.

It reveals that the bureaucratic engine driving global migration governance — which includes the IOM and its collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) on migrant health initiatives — isn’t aimed primarily at restraining migration. It is aimed at normalizing and institutionalizing it as an economic lever that governments should actively deploy.

In the same interview, Pope explicitly reframes traditional notions of border security and enforcement:

“Investing in development that is focusing on communities who are most likely to out-migrate is a much better investment than just investing at your border.”

Then she spells out the bureaucratic calculus in blunt bureaucratese:

Once someone has “paid a smuggler… got into the border, across the border … it is far more expensive … than come up with solutions where migrants are coming from.” “This is good value for money.”

THE REMITTANCE ANGLE — HUMAN CAPITAL AS CASH COW

The interview also prominently foregrounds remittances — the money migrants send home — as a development financing tool. Pope highlights their scale and potential:

She advocates “lowering remittance fees,” and promotes diaspora bonds and similar mechanisms as ways to channel migrant earnings into broader “development outcomes.”

Share

CLIMATE AS JUSTIFICATION — NORMALIZING FORCED MOVEMENT

Pope also invokes climate change to preframe future migration policy:

“And we need to anticipate climate impacts so that people aren’t forced to move in desperation.”

This sounds humane — until you recognize the logic:

Climate pressures will force movement. Therefore governments should plan for it. Planning for it means making infrastructure, policy, and financing systems that treat migration as an expected outcome — not a failure of governance to prevent displacement.

That’s a shift from humanitarian response to predictive mobility governance.

THE U.S. BORDER RESPONSE — REFRAMED AS INEFFICIENT

When asked to comment specifically on the U.S., Pope offered this blunt valuation:

Border enforcement is far more expensive and labor-intensive than upstream development and migration facilitation. “It’s not just about better development outcomes. This is good value for money.”

This is practically a sales pitch to U.S. policymakers:

Stop funding enforcement, and start funding engineered mobility and economic migration infrastructure.

Leave a comment

WHAT THIS REALLY MEANS

Here’s the uncomfortable truth the UN interview slips into public view:

The bureaucratic objective of WHO/IOM migration policy is not to reduce human movement — it is to manage and expand it.

They’re no longer talking in vague policy terms or humanitarian euphemisms.

Migration is no accident.

It is no longer a crisis to be contained.

It is now a deliverable outcome these agencies advocate governments should produce, fund, and institutionalize.