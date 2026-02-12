Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

These people are mental

The argument is fallacious

Presuming third world migration to western cultures is a normal and inevitable and sole side effect of a FAKE CLIMATE CRISIS

The USA 🇺🇸 needs to get out of UN and NATO now, disband bullshit EU

Let those misanthropic assholes eat themselves

Reply
Share
1 reply
JD's avatar
JD
1d

Stay in your own shithole countries and make them better!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture