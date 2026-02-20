My work is always free. But if you can afford just $5/month, it helps me keep writing these important stories.

A court in Ukraine ruled that a female-to-male transgender was exempt from participating in the country’s strict, ongoing draft.

Is this the 21st century, woke way to dodge the draft!?

The ruling, issued by the Kharkiv District Administrative Court, sided with a plaintiff who had been registered as male and subject to mobilization but later legally changed her gender to female.

Interestingly, the individual’s paperwork showing the gender transition was dated January 16th, 2025. That’s almost three years into the war.

With civil documents including a medical certificate, a new birth certificate, and a new Ukrainian passport listing a “female” gender, he requested removal from military registration.

Local recruitment officials refused.

They argued that only a military-medical commission could determine whether a person was unfit for service, telling the court:

“Only a military-medical commission can establish whether medical interventions and hormone therapy have resulted in conditions that make a person unfit for military service. Without the corresponding decision of the military-medical commission there is no legal fact of the person’s unfitness.”

But the plaintiff pushed back, arguing that his legal status alone placed her outside the category of those liable for mandatory service.

Court records state:

“The plaintiff considers this unlawful, noting that she is not classified among women liable for military service, since she does not have the appropriate specialty and/or profession related to the corresponding military-registrable specialty defined in the list approved by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, and therefore should be removed from military registration under her previous status.”

Under Ukrainian law, women are not automatically subject to mobilization unless they hold specific military-registrable specialties approved by the Ministry of Defense.

The court sided with the plaintiff.

In its decision, the Kharkiv court ruled that the refusal to remove him from the registry was unlawful and ordered the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support to remove him from military registration and delete her data from the national military registry known as “Oberih.”

The decision relied on the fact that his gender had been officially changed in the Unified Demographic Register and that he is legally recognized as female under Ukrainian law.

Following the ruling, recruitment officials complied.

