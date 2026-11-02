Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Becky's avatar
Becky
2hEdited

Norm Eisen is one of the people that MUST be tried for engaging in acts of sedition, treason and espionage against the USA and its citizens.

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Janice Howard's avatar
Janice Howard
3h

Natalie thank you for all you do to advance the cause of freedom. I thank God for you and the others who work tirelessly without much compensation. I can not afford to give gifts. I receive several hundred requests every day and about 6 inches of mail with so many more. I do appreciate you for what that is worth and may God be faithful unto you to meet every need.

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