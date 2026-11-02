“2027 government reform agenda.”

That is what Norm Eisen’s Democracy Defenders Action is already hiring a lawyer to help execute, with an advertised salary of $85,000–$140,000.

The midterms aren’t over. The preparations for the next confrontation with Trump are already underway.

Eisen, DDA’s co-founder and board member, served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment and trial. His organization is now recruiting for the year the next Congress takes office.

It advertises the investigative, legal, and communications work that could supply a future confrontation—including an impeachment effort, should lawmakers pursue one.

And a separate document shows DDA has already joined other advocacy groups in urging Congress to prepare investigations and deepen its relationships with outside organizations.

DDA’s live recruitment page, including the 2027 agenda and responsibilities. Captured November 1, 2026. View original posting.

The job behind the agenda

The listed duties cover financial-disclosure scrutiny, records requests, ethics complaints, and support for corruption litigation. Complaints may invoke “criminal conflict of interest laws,” the Hatch Act, or federal spending restrictions.

Hearing preparation includes “preparing talking points and testimony.” The lawyer would also brief the “Communications and Fundraising departments” and “coordinate mission-aligned working groups.”

The advertised benefits include retirement matching, paid leave, and health coverage. The role supports both Democracy Defenders Action and Democracy Defenders Fund.

The compensation section of the same posting. This is an advertised salary range, not evidence of a completed payment. View original posting.

DDA has separately described its congressional ambitions in public. On LinkedIn, the group promoted a panel with Rep. Joyce Beatty titled:

“Fighting Trump Corruption in Courts and Congress: What We Can Do in 2027 and Beyond.”

The outside groups preparing Congress’s investigations

On October 9, DDA joined a coalition of nearly 70 organizations urging lawmakers to prepare for oversight in the next Congress.

The signatories included Indivisible, the American Civil Liberties Union, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, Protect Democracy, Public Citizen, and the American Federation of Teachers.

Share

The letter calls for “building investigative staff capacity” and urges committees to:

“establish formal, ongoing channels to partner with outside organizations.”

The color-revolution connection: the strategy crosses borders

The connection to the broader color-revolution debate is the deliberate borrowing of foreign opposition strategies and their application to American politics.

Eisen and Jonathan Katz’s Democracy Playbook 2025 explicitly examines lessons from democracy campaigns abroad for the United States. It advocates alliances spanning civil society, political opposition, unions, government actors, businesses, and media.

Its overview of international assistance includes:

“Assisting civil resistance and nonviolent movements.”

The report also addresses foreign institutional support and cooperation with domestic nongovernmental organizations. It describes these efforts as democratic defense and explicitly warns against politically motivated or selective anti-corruption enforcement.

Leave a comment

DDA made its own foreign comparison days before the midterms. In an October 26 statement, executive director Susan Corke invoked Serbian student protests and Brazilian electoral organizing as lessons for Americans.

“Serbia shows that persistence can challenge entrenched power.”

She presented mobilization abroad as an example for the approaching U.S. vote.

Other groups are recruiting, too

CREW has the clearest additional 2027 listings. The organization, which Eisen founded and formerly chaired, advertises both a 2027 legal fellowship and a 2027 policy counsel fellowship, each with a listed salary of $75,000.

The legal fellow would work on records-access and election-law litigation, administrative complaints, and reports. The policy fellow would help with legislative analysis, congressional letters, and material for the congressional record.

CREW’s 2027 legal fellowship listing, including its external-funding language and $75,000 salary. Captured November 1, 2026. View original posting.

American Oversight is offering $125,000–$150,000 for a Director of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives, with a preferred application deadline of November 4. The role is meant to get its investigative findings to partners and policymakers positioned to act on them, and expand its influence across the progressive movement.

It also lists a Counsel/Senior Counsel position at $118,000–$170,000 combining litigation, public-records work, complaints, and collaboration with its investigators and communications staff.

Democracy Forward maintains a rolling attorney recruitment notice with salaries ranging from $135,000–$145,000 for senior staff attorneys to $175,000–$230,000 for senior counsel. Its duties include litigation, records requests, inspector-general letters, and coalition work.

The election will determine who holds congressional power. The organizations hoping to supply its next investigations are preparing now.