Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
2d

Thanks Natalie! This substack article is in stereo today. I read the article and then, there you are on Bannon this morning elaborating on what you said here. I always enjoy it when you are on the show and the deep dives research you do. Investigative reporting has been a fading art and I am so glad you embraced it.

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9803251958's avatar
9803251958
2d

Mao would be proud. If you don’t think this level of planning wasn’t used against Roberts and Barrett prior to the asinine SCOTUS decision on birthright citizenship, you’re naive.

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