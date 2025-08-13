The political class swears Ukraine aid is temporary, “emergency” spending. But the federal government’s own records tell a different story.

It’s disturbingly familiar to anyone who watched the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan morph into multi-decade quagmires.

According to the federal spending database there are two dozen active federal grants providing aid to Ukraine with official end dates ranging from January 2027 to as late as April of 2033. Grants focused on Ukraine’s “reconstruction” are already in the pipeline.

The Deep State together with the Military Industrial Complex has hard-wired funding timelines to stretch across multiple presidencies, regardless of who’s in the White House or what voters decide.

How the Money Is Already Scheduled

A $1.3 million contract for BAE Systems, for example, is set to conclude on April 16th, 2033. The only description included in the contract is “Ukraine.”

8 additional contracts are set to expire throughout 2030, including a Raytheon and Lockheed contract worth $1,002,731,110.02 for Javelin missiles. Several contracts for Modular Artillery Charge Systems are also included.