Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Kam Lions's avatar
Kam Lions
Oct 17

thanks Natalie!!!!!! and to dovetail, the Vatican and Catholic bishops are doing their part of the political playbook on immigration advocacy amongst other woke advocacies.

https://www.complicitclergy.com/tag/mass-migration/

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Laura Charles's avatar
Laura Charles
Oct 17

Do we have to find out the hard way? Or do we get off our arses and flood the polls this November?

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