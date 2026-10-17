“repealing local nuisance laws such as loitering, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest”

That recommendation appears in Local Progress Impact Lab’s protest guidance. The progressive network is now directing elected officials to that document as they prepare for the 2026 midterms.

The guide, updated in November 2025, also recommends banning tear gas and rubber bullets, limiting police dispersal orders, and promptly processing and releasing people arrested at public assemblies. It urges changes to local laws and enforcement practices it says can punish dissent.

Now those recommendations sit inside a broader election-preparation package that tells officials to make demonstrations easier to organize—and designate space for them near the polls.

The network’s August 2026 election bulletin instructs officials:

“Create an expedited permitting process for election-related demonstrations”

Then:

“Pre-designate public assembly areas near civic buildings and polling locations and publish them clearly in advance.”

But the audience matters. Local Progress organizes people who hold public office: the officials who can approve permits, oversee local agencies, and vote to change municipal laws.

Its election bulletin also calls for tabletop exercises involving mayors’ offices, police chiefs, prosecutors, election administrators, school superintendents, and community leaders.

The network wants government officials preparing the ground for election demonstrations, with its older guidance offering a roadmap for limiting the police response.

The political language is part of the preparation, too.

One messaging guide recommended in the bulletin tells readers to replace “Election deniers” with “Election traitors.” The explanation: the former sounds too benign and morally neutral; the latter conveys malicious intent and casts the speakers as patriots.

The same document recommends renaming the SAVE Act the “Voter Elimination Act.” And it warns:

“Calling for ‘secure elections’ increases support for anti-voter policies.”

The guide describes focus groups and survey research involving David Binder Research and Defending Democracy Together Institute. Its advice favors accusations about opponents seeking power over descriptions of the actual policies being contested.

Local Progress recommends this external document; its authorship by the organization has not been established. What the bulletin does establish is that elected officials are being pointed toward a political vocabulary alongside advice on permits and policing.

Businesses get their own assignment.

The bulletin urges officials to push larger employers to sign a Business for Democracy pledge. The Minnesota pledge asks businesses to oppose voting restrictions and mobilize their influence through business associations.

If vote counting is obstructed or duly elected candidates are prevented from taking office, signers commit to opposition:

“including closing our business in defense of the will of the people.”

The pledge supplies a conditional commitment to business shutdowns, without identifying a shutdown date or establishing which employers have agreed to close.

In Michigan, Local Progress is already promoting a related example of officials committing public resources.

Ypsilanti councilmembers Amber Fellows and Desirae Simmons submitted an April resolution directing city officials to coordinate with immigration advocacy organizations and the ACLU of Michigan on rights education and polling-place planning.

The measure makes city spaces available free for related training and authorizes up to $10,000 from the general fund for immediate expenses, including printing, translation, mailing, staffing, and polling operations.

Local reporting confirmed unanimous passage. Local Progress’s Michigan newsletter identifies both sponsors as membersand promotes the resolution alongside its election webinars.

The organization circulating this material has money and officeholders of its own.

Local Progress Policy Institute, the Impact Lab’s legal entity, reported $9.59 million in 2024 revenue, according to Form 990 data. Its board includes Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson-Bovell and Detroit Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero. Movement Voter Project’s Jillian Johnson chairs it; SEIU’s Ashley Dwire serves as secretary and treasurer.

The next step is already advertised: a September 23 election-messaging webinar, at 7 p.m. Eastern. The series promises expert guidance and individualized assistance. Attendance is restricted to Local Progress members.

The playbook is public. Which jurisdictions have adopted its expedited permits and polling-site assembly areas remains unverified.

Those decisions belong to officials exercising public power. Voters deserve to know who is turning this network’s advice into government policy before they arrive at the polls.

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