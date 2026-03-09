Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Mazzarelli's avatar
James Mazzarelli
3h

Or the war could "trigger" unprecedented peace in the Middle East, and beyond. But go on, Natalie, you were saying ...

Reply
Share
Sun's avatar
Sun
2h

ayatollah and his minions whack a mole...how do you cork this instability w/ our brain trust filled with western values and help put the reins in the hands of ??? tough one. IF Saudis like Trump is genuine have them be the catalyst and have them lay it out to the Iranian people and be the enforcer/temp infrastructure w loose reins w Trump (NO Kushner) to turn over when the time is proper. they got their own oil, no financial gain (except Trump backdoor...) have seek peace and stability for neighbor in the region be the driver....is this even possible?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture