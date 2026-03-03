If this analysis matters, chip in $5 a month.

It’s too soon to know whether this week will be remembered as decisive and contained or as the opening chapter of something far longer.

There’s a real strategic question at stake here, and it’s a fair one for any serious MAGA voter to ask: Why now?

It’s worth diving into two major documents — President Trump’s National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy — to clarify how the administration views threats, priorities, and America’s role in the world.

Asking for clarity isn’t disloyalty — it’s serious citizenship. With that in mind, here are the key passages the government wrote verbatim.

From the National Security Strategy:

“Conflict remains the Middle East’s most troublesome dynamic, but there is today less to this problem than headlines might lead one to believe. Iran—the region’s chief destabilizing force—has been greatly weakened by Israeli actions since October 7, 2023, and President Trump’s June 2025 Operation Midnight Hammer, which significantly degraded Iran’s nuclear program.”

That’s the baseline. The NSS entire Middle East section is even titled “Build Peace. Shift Burdens.”

Iran is weakened. Its nuclear program degraded. The problem smaller than headlines suggest.

So here’s the question: if Iran is weaker than it’s been in decades, why are we escalating now?

If the chief destabilizer has already been knocked back, why does this moment require widening the conflict instead of consolidating deterrence?

Now read the next section of the NSS:

“As this administration rescinds or eases restrictive energy policies and American energy production ramps up, America’s historic reason for focusing on the Middle East will recede. Instead, the region will increasingly become a source and destination of international investment, and in industries well beyond oil and gas—including nuclear energy, AI, and defense technologies.”

That’s not subtle.

America’s historic reason for focusing on the Middle East will recede.

Energy dominance at home was supposed to break the 50-year cycle where every tremor in the Gulf drags U.S. carrier groups into motion. America First meant we weren’t chained to Hormuz anymore.

Yet here we are — assets repositioned, force protection escalated, retaliation cycles unfolding, American personnel exposed.

If the Middle East was supposed to recede, why does it feel central again?

Iranian retaliation has not been theoretical.

Missiles and drones have reportedly struck or targeted multiple countries across the Gulf — including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman - either directly or through proxy-linked infrastructure threats. That kind of multi-country spillover destabilizes precisely the region the strategy said would recede in priority. When strikes ripple across half a dozen Gulf states, the United States inevitably becomes responsible for maritime security, base defense, and escalation management. That is the same security cycle energy independence was supposed to loosen - not reinforce.

There’s also the industrial reality. The U.S. has already struggled to replenish precision munitions stockpiles, and defense primes have faced well-documented production delays and supply chain constraints. Expending high volumes of long-range missiles in a new theater while replenishment timelines stretch into months — sometimes years — is not just a tactical question. It’s a readiness question.

Then there’s this:

“But doing so will require dropping America’s misguided experiment with hectoring these nations—especially the Gulf monarchies—into abandoning their traditions and historic forms of government. We should encourage and applaud reform when and where it emerges organically, without trying to impose it from without. The key to successful relations with the Middle East is accepting the region, its leaders, and its nations as they are while working together on areas of common interest.”

That is a direct rebuke of regime-change thinking.

Accept the region as it is. Encourage reform organically. Don’t impose political outcomes from outside.

Now contrast that with what we’re hearing: talk of supporting opposition elements inside Iran. Refusal to rule out boots on the ground if escalation widens. Open-ended contingency language.

You don’t have to formally declare regime change to drift toward it. You just start shaping political outcomes “from without.” That’s exactly what the strategy says we are not supposed to do.

And then comes the line that voters actually cared about:

“We can and must address this threat ideologically and militarily without decades of fruitless ‘nation-building’ wars.”

That was the promise.

Not another Iraq. Not another Afghanistan. Not another open-ended spiral where “just one more strike” turns into 15 years of stabilization.

MAGA’s anti-forever war stance isn’t because of the “forever” qualifier — it’s mainly because of the war. Short term, medium term, America is fatigued by these conflicts. The country has been very clear about that.

The document concludes its Middle East section — titled “Build Peace. Share Burdens” — with the following:

But the days in which the Middle East dominated American foreign policy in both long-term planning and day-to-day execution are thankfully over—not because the Middle East no longer matters, but because it is no longer the constant irritant, and potential source of imminent catastrophe, that it once was. It is rather emerging as a place of partnership, friendship, and investment—a trend that should be welcomed and encouraged.

Now look at the National Defense Strategy’s Iran section:

“This creates even more opportunities for us to enable individual partners to do more for their defense. It will also enable us to foster integration between regional partners, so that they can do even more together.”

That’s burden sharing.

Enable partners. Let them carry more of the load.

Recent reporting makes clear that Israel saw Iran’s vulnerability as a strategic opportunity and pressed to act decisively. From Israel’s perspective, that makes sense. They live in that neighborhood.

But the NDS doesn’t say America absorbs the escalation cycle when an ally pushes the tempo. It says we enable partners to do more for their own defense.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that the U.S. moved in part because an Israeli strike was anticipated and escalation risk was rising. That framing suggests Washington was reacting to an ally’s operational timeline. But the NDS emphasizes enabling partners to shoulder more responsibility — not restructuring American posture around their urgency.

What is good for Israel is not inherently synonymous with what is good for the United States. Allies can share interests, but they do not share identical risk thresholds, timelines, or strategic burdens — and those differences matter.

If we’re the ones repositioning assets, absorbing retaliation risk, and widening exposure, that’s not empowerment. That’s reassumption.

The NDS also says:

“Now, Iran’s regime is weaker and more vulnerable than it has been in decades.”

If Iran is weaker and more vulnerable than it has been in decades, escalation should be the exception — not the default.

And let’s be honest about the rhetoric.

We’re hearing that Iran has been waging a 47-year “forever war” against America. If that’s the case, why didn’t Iran escalate into sustained direct war during Trump 1.0 — when maximum pressure was in full effect? Hostility, yes. Proxy activity, yes. But not direct, sustained kinetic war.

That history matters.

And the Venezuela analogy doesn’t work either. Venezuela did not control maritime chokepoints. It did not have layered missile and proxy architecture. It did not sit at the center of regional escalation risk. Iran is a different scale of problem. It’s also a radical religious state fueled by an ideology steeped in martyrdom and bringing “death to the west.”

So here’s the real issue.

The NSS and NDS together say:

Iran is weakened.

The Middle East should recede in priority.

Energy independence reduces compulsion.

Reform should be organic, not imposed.

Nation-building should be avoided.

Partners should shoulder more responsibility.

America First is supposed to mean hierarchy.

American lives first.

American readiness first.

American industrial depth first.

American long-term competition — especially with China — first.

The question isn’t whether any single strike was justified.

The question is whether the cumulative posture — escalation cycles, renewed centrality of the region, rhetorical openness to deeper involvement — actually reflects the strategy we wrote.

If doctrine says the Middle East is receding but policy makes it central again…

If doctrine says partners should do more but we absorb escalation risk…

If doctrine says no regime engineering but rhetoric drifts in that direction…

Then this isn’t about being hawkish or dovish.

It’s about whether America First still governs American strategy.

And Iran is where that gets tested.

