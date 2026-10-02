Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Ray Ray's avatar
Ray Ray
Oct 2

Meanwhile……Citizens beg for scraps.

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Don fresh's avatar
Don fresh
Oct 2

President Donald Trump needs to eliminate all visa systems as well as doing an immigration moratorium

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