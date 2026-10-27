Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Just Daily Stuff's avatar
Just Daily Stuff
8h

Great work, Natalie.

People deserve to know who's organizing to get their posts removed. If these groups can document false claims, they can document which posts they want taken down and why.

However... criticizing an election system isn't automatically “disinformation.”

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

A law license is becoming a backstage pass to the delete button. That should enrage anyone who believes voters deserve to examine political arguments themselves. Package an accusation as election protection, attach an attorney’s name, and a partisan complaint arrives wearing institutional authority. The citizen whose post gets targeted may have none of that machinery behind him. False voting instructions and threats deserve action under clear rules. Political criticism deserves an answer that survives public scrutiny. I reject a system where well-connected lawyers can help disappear an argument before its author knows he’s been accused. A bar card proves admission to practice. It confers no franchise over American political debate. One solution is to mass-report and file attorney bar grievances. The left does it. The right should begin with Marc Elias and company.

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