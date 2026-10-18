Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Hawk
Oct 18

The devil is in the details, and Natalie, you are definitely exposing much of the cankerous evil that is otherwise unknown. Well done, Ms. Winters. You ROCK.

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Simone Kimball's avatar
Simone Kimball
Oct 18

Thank you for your Outstanding work!

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