Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
Oct 14

Sounds a lot like my Senator’s (Warren) independent fiefdom, the Consumer Financial Protection Racket—sorry, Bureau—unanswerable to the people it seeks to oppress—sorry, serve.

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Jim Johnson's avatar
Jim Johnson
Oct 14

so "they" have been using taxpayers' money to fund some weird outfit that wants to police speech to fit their view of what is appropriate and safe. oh, and btw--50% of that taxpayer money is borrowed. it is depressing and infuriating that these agencies are funded at all.

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