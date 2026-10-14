The Global Disinformation Index wants Europe’s online speech watchdogs to have something Washington’s funding crackdown exposed they lacked: a permanent financial base.

The British organization is promoting a €1 billion endowment to sustain organizations involved in fact-checking, platform oversight, digital rights and regulatory litigation. Its premise is that these institutions should keep operating when governments and donors change priorities.

The September proposal spells out a central feature:

“fixed investment mandates to insulate grant making from political cycles”

That is the political significance of the plan: build a funding structure that makes the next withdrawal of government support less consequential.

The report’s authors are GDI policy and research director Richard Woods and the Atlantic Council’s Mark Scott. Their proposal remains unapproved. But it lays out a concrete effort to secure lasting financing for a sector whose relationship with Washington has sharply deteriorated.

The Trump administration identified GDI as part of the problem.

In December 2025, Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers accused GDI’s leadership of using taxpayer money to:

“exhort censorship and blacklisting of American speech and press.”

The administration imposed visa restrictions on cofounder Clare Melford. GDI rejected the action as an attack on free speech. A federal court subsequently stayed the broader immigration policy in July 2026 pending further proceedings.

The funding retreat began earlier. The National Endowment for Democracy says it terminated its GDI grant and recovered unspent funds in 2023 after learning of separately funded U.S.-related work. NED maintains that its own grants never financed work targeting American media.

Then, in April 2025, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the closure of the State Department’s Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office, the successor to the Global Engagement Center. He accused it of spending millions to:

“actively silence and censor the voices of Americans”

GDI itself remained active. Washington had dismantled a government office and funding relationships had ended; the wider industry survived.

GDI’s own description makes clear why the money matters.

The organization estimates that its work with partners has redirected approximately $200 million annually away from news sites it rates as high risk. That figure is its own estimate.

Its stated mission is:

“to catalyse industry and government to defund disinformation.”

The mechanism reaches beyond arguing with an article. It supplies assessments that can influence whether advertising money reaches the publication carrying it. GDI says clients make those decisions independently, and defends its work as neutral research.

GDI’s definition of disinformation includes information that is “harmful, false, or misleading.” Its framework encompasses misleading narratives assembled from factual material and narratives directed against institutions or scientific consensus.

That gives its judgments consequences for both public debate and publishers’ finances. It also makes the standards behind those judgments a legitimate subject of scrutiny.

The proposed funding would be designed to last.

GDI’s announcement projects roughly €45 million in annual distributions at a 4.5 percent payout rate, about one-third of the sector’s estimated €144 million annual budget. Other donors would continue supplying the balance. Investment performance would still matter; permanent financing is the design, not a guaranteed return.

The illustrative contribution split is €400 million from the EU budget, €400 million from member governments and €200 million from European institutional investors with a public-interest mandate.

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An independent board would have civil-society nomination rights. Parliament and the European Court of Auditors would receive annual reporting, but:

“without operational control over individual funding decisions.”

The authors argue that separation protects independent scrutiny of governments and companies. Their report anonymizes organizational finances for safety reasons and withholds philanthropic funder names to protect funding relationships. It does not identify approved recipients.

A second track would finance the institutions themselves for years.

The April precursor, which initially sought an endowment of at least €500 million, proposed five-to-seven-year grants renewable once. That could mean 10–14 years of support, subject to renewal.

The proposed grants would cover:

“operational infrastructure, staff, monitoring systems, longitudinal datasets and sub-granting to in-country partners”

These recommendations followed workshops organized by GDI and the Atlantic Council with ministries, philanthropic funders, civil society and academics under the Chatham House Rule. Attendance does not establish endorsement, but the proposal emerged from discussions involving the institutions that could help finance it.

The earlier paper states the ambition directly:

“Such a structure insulates democratic resilience funding from potential political renegotiation.”

The question for European taxpayers is who would control an institution designed to outlast the political decisions that supplied its money—and whether organizations advocating that structure would themselves qualify for its grants.

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