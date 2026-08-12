Sharia Financing Is Becoming Government Policy Across America. Here’s Where It’s Happening.
“Sharia-compliant” is now official government policy.
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Sharia-compliant finance is being woven into government policy across the United States.
Cities have restructured public lending programs to accommodate Islamic prohibitions on interest. States have changed laws and tax treatment for Sharia financing. Federal banking regulators have formally approved Islamic financial structures and explained how existing rules can accommodate them.
Here are the government’s own receipts showing how Sharia-compliant finance is being normalized across America.
Louisville, Kentucky: Louisville Metro rewrote its own small-business lending program to accommodate Islamic finance, announcing that METCO “will now offer a Sharia-compliant modification option.”
Minneapolis, Minnesota: Minneapolis openly offers city-backed business financing that it says “conforms with Islamic law.” The structure avoids conventional interest, uses shared risk and lender profit, and can be matched with city financing.
Saint Peter, Minnesota: Saint Peter’s Economic Development Authority restructured a municipal loan around Sharia lending rules, making it “structured to eliminate interest payments” and replacing interest with a 3.25% “profit.”
Lewiston, Maine: Lewiston says the city and CEI actually provided Islamic-law-compatible commercial financing through “interest free loans with service charges.”
Maine: Official Maine legislative testimony says state law was changed so state-chartered credit unions “can now offer Sharia-compliant mortgage loans.”
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Philadelphia’s official housing plan literally calls on the city to “Develop a Sharia-compliant Financing Product.” Islamic financing was made an explicit municipal housing-policy objective.
Seattle, Washington: Seattle’s mayoral housing plan created an official action item titled “Housing Tools for Sharia-Compliant Lending” and committed the city to expanding access to those products.
Seattle, Washington: Seattle’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs separately told the city to “Research alternative Islamic financing loan options” and explore government initiatives around them.
Seattle, Washington: Seattle EDI advisory-board minutes show officials discussing “turning [funding] into a sharia-compliant loan fund.” The minutes establish that city officials considered the proposal, not that the fund ultimately launched.
Washington State: Washington’s Department of Commerce explicitly recommends developing “Sharia-compliant financial products” for underserved businesses.
Washington State: A separate Commerce report to the legislature incorporates “Sharia-compliant financing for capital projects” into state economic-development planning.
Winooski, Vermont: Winooski’s FY2027 city workplan tells officials to “Encourage financial institutions to create Islamic financing vehicles” and advocate for their development.
Hamtramck, Michigan: Hamtramck’s 2025 Economic Recovery Plan includes a section explicitly titled “Sharia-Compliant Loan Product,” identifying Islamic financing for possible deployment in the city.
Auburn, Maine: Auburn’s official consolidated plan says municipal officials had worked on “Sharia acceptable commercial loans.”
Minnesota: Minnesota’s Department of Revenue maintains dedicated guidance for “Shariah Compliant Home Financing” explaining how filers can “avoid the payment of MRT on the profit portion” of the transaction.
Federal Reserve: The Federal Reserve’s current Regulation K guidance expressly addresses whether certain Islamic-finance arrangements are permissible and recognizes qualifying purchase-and-repurchase structures under federal banking rules. The FAQ is current guidance, although it draws on an older underlying interpretation.
Clallam County, Washington: Clallam County’s government website directs residents to “Islamic Financing” options. The county is not originating the financing, but its official government resource system is directing residents toward it.
Tukwila, Washington: A Tukwila public record says a business client “Needed Sharia compliant funding,” prompting the publicly supported SBDC to work with lenders offering Sharia financing.
Washington County, Oregon: Washington County’s economic-development website actively advertises “two types of Shari’a-compliant financing” to local businesses.
St. Louis Park, Minnesota: St. Louis Park’s official business-support website directs entrepreneurs to providers specifically offering “Sharia-compliant financing.”
Edina, Minnesota: Edina’s city business-assistance page promotes two separate Islamic-finance sources, advertising NDC’s “Sharia-compliant financing” and telling businesses that ADC has “Sharia-compliant funding… available.”
Saint Paul, Minnesota: Saint Paul’s official CAPER says participating business owners can receive financial advice, financing leads and “Sharia banking if relevant.”
Federal OCC / Project REACh: The OCC’s Project REACh report highlights banks developing “non-interest-bearing” financial services for communities seeking alternatives to conventional interest-based banking.
Federal OCC / Project REACh: The same OCC initiative highlighted banks working together on “Sharia-compliant commercial opportunities,” putting Islamic commercial financing inside a federal financial-inclusion initiative.
Federal OCC advisory committee: OCC advisory-committee minutes explicitly discuss the need for “Islamic/Sharia financing” in Minnesota and banking partnerships designed to provide it.
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Natalie; some of the Federal agency acronyms don’t mean much to me and probably others. I’m in Bannon’s general age range and just long ago stopped trying to keep up with a government which creates new departments and agencies for reasons of their own. Like these you speak about who think they need to make special arrangements for Islam. Which, I might add, is a nation unto itself, so its existence inside sovereign United States borders is technical sedition. Please give us the actual name when you can. Also, it would be helpful if we knew who to contact/complain to about these abuses. Thank you for all you do.
Another camel's nose under the tent. If we have rules on loans and mortgages that give advantages to one group/religion and exclude all other groups/religions it accomplishes two things.
1. The ability to let that group to buy homes at a major discount that the others can't qualify for. = How to change neighborhoods and all that goes with it. Politics, racial make up, the make up of schools and what is taught in those schools. The same spectrum applies to business loans ultimately to change main street and who owns businesses.
2. The step to have a separate legal system for Muslim people. Will honor killings be allowable for them? How about penalties for murder and abuse of non-Muslims as Sharia stipulates? What would be the recourse for non Muslim victims of Sharia law? It looks like we would be codifying a two system legal and economic system within the same border.
Didn't Abraham Lincoln say: "A nation divided against itself can not stand"?
Freedom of religion is in our constitution. But, that is a spiritual path, one we are all on. That concept was commonly abused in Black churches and promoted by the democrats from the 1950s0n. similarly it has been abused by a number of fundamentalist Christian churches. Churches should teach the word of their Gods and how to live a moral life, but the politics should have never been allowed and promoted.
This all said, I believe only people who become citizens and pledge allegiance to "the flag and the country / constitution for which it stands" should be able to remain here.