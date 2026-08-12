Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Larry Warren Pierce's avatar
Larry Warren Pierce
5h

Natalie; some of the Federal agency acronyms don’t mean much to me and probably others. I’m in Bannon’s general age range and just long ago stopped trying to keep up with a government which creates new departments and agencies for reasons of their own. Like these you speak about who think they need to make special arrangements for Islam. Which, I might add, is a nation unto itself, so its existence inside sovereign United States borders is technical sedition. Please give us the actual name when you can. Also, it would be helpful if we knew who to contact/complain to about these abuses. Thank you for all you do.

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
4h

Another camel's nose under the tent. If we have rules on loans and mortgages that give advantages to one group/religion and exclude all other groups/religions it accomplishes two things.

1. The ability to let that group to buy homes at a major discount that the others can't qualify for. = How to change neighborhoods and all that goes with it. Politics, racial make up, the make up of schools and what is taught in those schools. The same spectrum applies to business loans ultimately to change main street and who owns businesses.

2. The step to have a separate legal system for Muslim people. Will honor killings be allowable for them? How about penalties for murder and abuse of non-Muslims as Sharia stipulates? What would be the recourse for non Muslim victims of Sharia law? It looks like we would be codifying a two system legal and economic system within the same border.

Didn't Abraham Lincoln say: "A nation divided against itself can not stand"?

Freedom of religion is in our constitution. But, that is a spiritual path, one we are all on. That concept was commonly abused in Black churches and promoted by the democrats from the 1950s0n. similarly it has been abused by a number of fundamentalist Christian churches. Churches should teach the word of their Gods and how to live a moral life, but the politics should have never been allowed and promoted.

This all said, I believe only people who become citizens and pledge allegiance to "the flag and the country / constitution for which it stands" should be able to remain here.

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