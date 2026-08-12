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Sharia-compliant finance is being woven into government policy across the United States.

Cities have restructured public lending programs to accommodate Islamic prohibitions on interest. States have changed laws and tax treatment for Sharia financing. Federal banking regulators have formally approved Islamic financial structures and explained how existing rules can accommodate them.

Here are the government’s own receipts showing how Sharia-compliant finance is being normalized across America.

Lewiston, Maine: Lewiston says the city and CEI actually provided Islamic-law-compatible commercial financing through “interest free loans with service charges.” Maine: Official Maine legislative testimony says state law was changed so state-chartered credit unions “can now offer Sharia-compliant mortgage loans.”

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Philadelphia’s official housing plan literally calls on the city to “Develop a Sharia-compliant Financing Product.” Islamic financing was made an explicit municipal housing-policy objective.

Seattle, Washington: Seattle’s mayoral housing plan created an official action item titled “Housing Tools for Sharia-Compliant Lending” and committed the city to expanding access to those products.

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