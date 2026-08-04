Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
2h

Sounds like General Milley wasn’t the only one to promise China a heads-up on any potential military action. It was SOP.

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Justin Fulcher's avatar
Justin Fulcher
3h

Excellent reporting. You continue to lead the way on exposing these ever-present challenges and persistent threats to America. Well done.

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