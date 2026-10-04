Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Illness
Oct 4Edited

No one uses Facebook

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Thomas Marsh
Oct 4

One only has to see with your own eyes exactly how these ding bat crazy liberal white women have become so indoctrinated

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