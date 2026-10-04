Real Voices Media tells visitors:
“We’re not another news organization or political group.”
An election-organizing announcement gives the same company a distinctly political assignment: help Democrats take Republican-held House seats by distributing messages through its network of community pages.
Every investigation I publish takes hours of digging through documents, tracing your tax dollars, and checking the facts. Your paid subscription helps fund that work. If you value the stories I uncover and want me to keep digging, please consider upgrading today. It makes a real difference, and I’m grateful for your support. — Natalie
That network reaches into the ordinary corners of Facebook where Americans look for recipes, parenting advice and people who share their interests. An examination of Meta’s advertising records identified 273 Facebook pages with advertising attributed to Real Voices Media.
Their names include A Fat Girls Journey, Pour ME a Beer, Keto Help for Crazy Busy Women, Maine Hiking Network, Parenting, we got this. Maybe and The Boozy Buckeye.
The political value of those communities is spelled out in the organizers’ plan. Build messages around familiar local voices. Distribute them through established social channels. Connect that content to organizing and voter mobilization.
The intended beneficiary is a Democratic House majority.
The election plan behind the community pitch
A December 2025 announcement describes the Rural House Accountability Project, convened by the Rural Democracy Initiative. Its distribution instructions include:
“Distribute content across a selection of Real Voices Media’s 500 Facebook and Instagram pages”
The announcement names Standing Up for the Working Class and Our Part of Iowa. It assigns RVM the lead in content creation, training and distribution.
Force Multiplier’s description identifies six Republican-held districts: IA-01, IA-03, PA-07, PA-08, PA-10 and WI-03. Organizers want trusted community members—including parents, nurses, farmers and veterans—to produce localized messages about harm they attribute to Republican policies.
Those messages are to circulate through partner social feeds, church listservs and neighborhood groups, with Rural Democracy Initiative’s grassroots organizations connecting the online work to organizing.
The strategy draws political value from relationships people already trust. A familiar local voice can carry a campaign’s message into conversations that began around an entirely different subject.
The fundraising instructions direct donations to the Rural Victory Fund, supporting partners including RVM. Named local partners include Main Street Alliance, Iowa Farmers Union and PA Stands Up.
On A Fat Girls Journey, the introduction promises healthy eating, workouts and body positivity. On Keto Help for Crazy Busy Women, it offers shopping tips and recipes for people balancing jobs and children.
Both pages publicly identify Real Voices Media as responsible. Neither introduction explains its role in the House-flipping project.
That distinction matters. Seeing the operator’s name does not tell a follower that election organizers have recruited its network to carry messages against Republicans.
RVM’s recruitment requirements reveal the organization behind the individual page names. Community managers must oversee at least three Facebook pages, curate content, moderate conversations, recruit followers and report problems to a director. Its creator application asks:
“How often do you talk about politics or policy issues on your channels?”
Managing director Heather Holdridge previously led digital content and campaigns at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, according to her company biography.
Holdridge told Axios in 2022 that RVM built communities around “nonpolitical things” and “everyday interests.”
The 2026 project gives that audience-building model an explicit electoral assignment.
The anti-Trump ads are already in the archive
One page named in the House plan has already carried direct attacks on Donald Trump.
An October 2024 Standing Up for the Working Class ad asked:
“Why is Trump so cozy with union-busting Elon?”
It accused Trump and Elon Musk of “screwing over working people.”
Another ad depicted a $999 iPhone becoming $1,199 under a “Trump tax.” Both ran through November 6, 2024, and disclosed American Family Voices Inc. as their payer. They predate the separate 2026 project.
Every investigation I publish takes hours of digging through documents, tracing your tax dollars, and checking the facts. Your paid subscription helps fund that work. If you value the stories I uncover and want me to keep digging, please consider upgrading today. It makes a real difference, and I’m grateful for your support. — Natalie
Appendix: Facebook pages
273 pages with advertising attributed to Real Voices Media
● A humane way to help one another
● Arizona Beautiful - Rediscover It
● BETS
● Black DAD: Diligent, Ambitious & Determined
● Black Men’s Fashion: Mixing the old with the new
● Black PA
● Black, Queer, and Still Here
● Broke & Overeducated: FI Journey of a Black Ph.D.
● Budding Black Women Entrepreneurs
● Camino a la Independencia Financiera
● Celebrating the History of Black Sororities
● Colorado Labor Experience- Past and Present
● Comunidades de Georgia Informadas
● Conflict Resolution Starter Conversations
● Creative Entrepreneurship Ohio
● Creativity Coalition of Ohio
● Educators changing the face of education
● En nuestra comunidad hoy y siempre
● Fair Wages for the Service Industry
● Four Season Nature Lovers of NE Ohio
● Good Morning World, We’re Still Living
● Grant Writing-Getting the Money to Carry Out Your Mission
● Greek: Off The Yard But Not In The Grave
● I’m Educated, Gifted and Black, How do I Give back?
● Immigrants Speak Out in Wisconsin
● It’s not only my accent, I’m bi-cultural
● Keto Help for Crazy Busy Women
● Latina Health Issues in times of COVID
● Less Screen Time, More Kid Time-Ohio
● Let’s Talk: A Dialogue Between Law Enforcement and the Community
● Making It Work One Day At A Time
● Meditation Contemplation Peace In Ohio
● Memeando
● Mi Turno
● Michigan - Fighting for the Planet
● Millennials vs. the Housing Market / Out of the Nest
● Mother and Child - Inequality in Healthcare
● New Chapters in Central Ohio
● Out FOX
● Parenting, we got this. Maybe
● Parents with Special Needs kids
● Philadelphia Sports during Covid-19
● Planning for Life After High School
● Raising a Child with Special Needs
● Remote Schooling Parents of SW Ohio
● Round the Campfire - Storytelling in Ohio & Around the World
● SANG
● Save New Hampshire Public Schools
● Sazón
● So you want to be a small business owner?
● Social Distancing with Friends Milwaukee
● Stand Up 4 Michigan’s Middle Class
● Stretching your Dollar in VA
● Surviving COVID:Coping Strategies and New Tech To Survive The Pandemic
● Teaching and Parenting and Working Oh My
● The Best Shopping in Greater Cincinnati
● The Sandwich Generation: Supporting Mom While Raising Kids
● Untold Latino Stories Arizona
● Wisconsin Grandparent’s Guide
● Wisconsin Ludology: Knowing Game
● Wisconsin Medical Professionals
● Wisconsin Meeting Of The Minds
● Women’s Health Connection Michigan
● Women’s Health Connection Wisconsin
● Women’s Health Connection Pennsylvania
Four additional pages named by organizers or listing RVM as responsible
Our Part of Iowa is named in the organizers’ network description and lists American Family Voices Inc. as responsible. The other three pages below publicly list Real Voices Media as responsible.
● Standing Up For The Working Class
No one uses Facebook
One only has to see with your own eyes exactly how these ding bat crazy liberal white women have become so indoctrinated