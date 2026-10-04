Real Voices Media tells visitors:

“We’re not another news organization or political group.”

An election-organizing announcement gives the same company a distinctly political assignment: help Democrats take Republican-held House seats by distributing messages through its network of community pages.

That network reaches into the ordinary corners of Facebook where Americans look for recipes, parenting advice and people who share their interests. An examination of Meta’s advertising records identified 273 Facebook pages with advertising attributed to Real Voices Media.

Their names include A Fat Girls Journey, Pour ME a Beer, Keto Help for Crazy Busy Women, Maine Hiking Network, Parenting, we got this. Maybe and The Boozy Buckeye.

The political value of those communities is spelled out in the organizers’ plan. Build messages around familiar local voices. Distribute them through established social channels. Connect that content to organizing and voter mobilization.

The intended beneficiary is a Democratic House majority.

The election plan behind the community pitch

A December 2025 announcement describes the Rural House Accountability Project, convened by the Rural Democracy Initiative. Its distribution instructions include:

“Distribute content across a selection of Real Voices Media’s 500 Facebook and Instagram pages”

The announcement names Standing Up for the Working Class and Our Part of Iowa. It assigns RVM the lead in content creation, training and distribution.

Force Multiplier’s description identifies six Republican-held districts: IA-01, IA-03, PA-07, PA-08, PA-10 and WI-03. Organizers want trusted community members—including parents, nurses, farmers and veterans—to produce localized messages about harm they attribute to Republican policies.

Those messages are to circulate through partner social feeds, church listservs and neighborhood groups, with Rural Democracy Initiative’s grassroots organizations connecting the online work to organizing.

The strategy draws political value from relationships people already trust. A familiar local voice can carry a campaign’s message into conversations that began around an entirely different subject.

The fundraising instructions direct donations to the Rural Victory Fund, supporting partners including RVM. Named local partners include Main Street Alliance, Iowa Farmers Union and PA Stands Up.

On A Fat Girls Journey, the introduction promises healthy eating, workouts and body positivity. On Keto Help for Crazy Busy Women, it offers shopping tips and recipes for people balancing jobs and children.

Both pages publicly identify Real Voices Media as responsible. Neither introduction explains its role in the House-flipping project.

That distinction matters. Seeing the operator’s name does not tell a follower that election organizers have recruited its network to carry messages against Republicans.

RVM’s recruitment requirements reveal the organization behind the individual page names. Community managers must oversee at least three Facebook pages, curate content, moderate conversations, recruit followers and report problems to a director. Its creator application asks:

“How often do you talk about politics or policy issues on your channels?”

Managing director Heather Holdridge previously led digital content and campaigns at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, according to her company biography.

Holdridge told Axios in 2022 that RVM built communities around “nonpolitical things” and “everyday interests.”

The 2026 project gives that audience-building model an explicit electoral assignment.

The anti-Trump ads are already in the archive

One page named in the House plan has already carried direct attacks on Donald Trump.

An October 2024 Standing Up for the Working Class ad asked:

“Why is Trump so cozy with union-busting Elon?”

It accused Trump and Elon Musk of “screwing over working people.”

Another ad depicted a $999 iPhone becoming $1,199 under a “Trump tax.” Both ran through November 6, 2024, and disclosed American Family Voices Inc. as their payer. They predate the separate 2026 project.

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Appendix: Facebook pages

273 pages with advertising attributed to Real Voices Media

● 1 in 5 of us

● A Fat Girls Journey

● A Healthy You

● A humane way to help one another

● A Working Michigan

● Access Maine

● Access PA

● Adulting 101

● Advancing as Women Leaders

● Adventures in Homeschooling

● Afro Uchiha and Gaming Talk

● Aging Parents

● Alimentando tu Cartera

● All Things Downriver

● Arizona Beautiful - Rediscover It

● AZ East Valley Life

● AZ Latino Parenting

● AZ Latinx Mental Health

● AZ Post-9/11 Vets

● Back to Basics, Ohio

● Back to Your Health

● Belleza Morena

● BETS

● Black Boy Book Club

● Black Business Basics Plus

● Black DAD: Diligent, Ambitious & Determined

● Black Fatherhood Tips

● Black Men Teach?

● Black Men’s Fashion: Mixing the old with the new

● Black Millennium Love

● Black N Boujee

● Black PA

● Black Women in Business

● Black Women Who STEM

● Black Wonders

● Black, Queer, and Still Here

● Blacktivists

● Breast Cancer Speaks

● Broke & Overeducated: FI Journey of a Black Ph.D.

● Buckeye State Life

● Budding Black Women Entrepreneurs

● Café Mundo

● Call for Action MKE

● Camino a la Independencia Financiera

● Can’t Boil or Bake

● Caring for Boomers

● Celebrating the History of Black Sororities

● Cocina Maine

● College 101

● Colleging Through Covid

● Color of Money

● Colorado Labor Experience- Past and Present

● Commonwealth Commonhealth

● Comunidades de Georgia Informadas

● Con mis Niños

● Conflict Resolution Starter Conversations

● Copper Cactus

● Crazy Like a FOX

● Creative Entrepreneurship Ohio

● Creative Moms

● Creativity Coalition of Ohio

● De-stressing at Work

● Delaware Valley Life

● Divine Nine

● Dollars & Sense

● East of Susquehanna

● Education Maine

● Educators changing the face of education

● Elevate Education

● Elevating Educators

● Emerging Leadership

● En nuestra comunidad hoy y siempre

● Entrepreneurs Of The Future

● Everyday Hero

● Eviction Now What

● Fair Wages for the Service Industry

● Families navigating Autism

● Financial Freedom for All

● Foes of FOX New Hampshire

● Foodie_Fans

● Four Season Nature Lovers of NE Ohio

● GA Black Greek Life

● Gay Network of Maine

● Georgia On My Mind

● Getting it Right

● Getting What’s Owed

● Girl_Talk

● Good Morning World, We’re Still Living

● Good News Maine

● Good News Milwaukee

● Granite State Life

● Grant Writing-Getting the Money to Carry Out Your Mission

● Great Lakes Outdoors

● Greek: Off The Yard But Not In The Grave

● Happenings and More Dekalb

● Hard Working Maine

● Healing the Village

● Healthy Black Dads

● Healthy Habits 101

● Healthy Mainahs

● Helping Community

● Helping Hand Arizona

● Here and Queer Michigan

● Homeschooling Mainers

● Honor and Remember

● Honoring All We Are

● Hot Stove Maine

● Hug Yourself Beautiful

● I’m Educated, Gifted and Black, How do I Give back?

● Immigrants Speak Out in Wisconsin

● In Service PA

● Inmigrante Empoderado

● It’s not only my accent, I’m bi-cultural

● Ke-Tal? Keto para todos

● Keto Help for Crazy Busy Women

● Keystone Values

● Keystone Voices

● La Pagina de Mami

● Latina Health Issues in times of COVID

● Less Screen Time, More Kid Time-Ohio

● Let’s Talk: A Dialogue Between Law Enforcement and the Community

● LGBTQ Hacks

● LGBTQ in Wisconsin

● Liberation School

● Lo Que Se Ve No Se Pregunta

● Loving Hands

● Maine Authentic Foods

● Maine Birders

● Maine Cents

● Maine Hiking Network

● Maine Immigrant Resources

● Maine Outdoors

● Maine Parents

● Maine Theatre Network

● Maine’s Guard

● Mainers Against FOX News

● Mainers Living With Asthma

● Maine’s Essence

● Making It Work One Day At A Time

● Meditation Contemplation Peace In Ohio

● Memeando

● MI Foes of FOX

● Mi Turno

● Mi Voz Espiritual

● Michigan - Fighting for the Planet

● Michigan Black & Bougie

● Michigan Millennials

● Michigan Up North

● Michigan Works Hard

● Michigan’s Dinner Table

● Mildly Millennial

● Millennial Mainers

● Millennials vs. the Housing Market / Out of the Nest

● Milwaukee Service Learning

● Minnesota Nicest

● Mixed Mainers

● Mom, And Then Some

● Mother and Child - Inequality in Healthcare

● Multitasking Mamas

● Navigating Virtual Learning

● NC Fathers

● NC Home+Garden

● NC Moms Supporting Moms

● Netflix and Chill- Reviews

● Never Too Late to Dream

● New Chapters in Central Ohio

● New Hampshire Families

● New2CarolinaBlue

● Night Shift Dads

● Notfromaway

● Now what, Arizona?

● Nurse Life: A Balancing Act

● OHANG Veterans Connection

● Ohio solo parents

● Okay, Queen

● One Boat, Muchas Paradas

● Our Melting Pot

● Our Michigan

● Our Part of Pennsylvania

● Our Space, Our Voice

● Oursunnyplace

● Out & About In Atlanta

● Out FOX

● Parenting, we got this. Maybe

● Parents with Special Needs kids

● Pennsylvania Moms

● Philaburbia

● Philadelphia Sports during Covid-19

● Planning for Life After High School

● Planty of Plants

● POC Mainers

● Ponte las Pilas

● Pour ME a Beer

● Pretty Pretty Spaces

● Pride of South Phoenix

● Proudly Served

● Pure Michigan Parenting

● ¿Qué pasa Georgia?

● ¿Qué pasa Wisconsin?

● Raising a Child with Special Needs

● Real Voices Media

● Remote Schooling Parents of SW Ohio

● Retired in Wisconsin

● Robbing Peter to Pay Paul

● Round the Campfire - Storytelling in Ohio & Around the World

● Safe Travels

● Salud, North Carolina

● SANG

● Save New Hampshire Public Schools

● Say What, Virginia?

● Sazón

● Se Habla Español

● Second Acts

● Small Business America

● Small But Strong

● So you want to be a small business owner?

● Social Distancing with Friends Milwaukee

● Solve It With Support

● Space for Dads

● Spicy Foodie

● Stand Up 4 Michigan’s Middle Class

● Stand Up WI Middle Class

● Stay Calm and Craft On

● Stop Bullying Now

● Stretching your Dollar in VA

● Sunshine Nomads

● Support Small Business

● Surviving COVID:Coping Strategies and New Tech To Survive The Pandemic

● Teaching and Parenting and Working Oh My

● Tech for Teachers

● Tech My Life

● Telecommuting Tar Heels

● The Best Shopping in Greater Cincinnati

● The Black Man Experience

● The Black Teacher’s Lounge

● The Boozy Buckeye

● The Greek Dialogue

● The Maine Way

● The Quarantine Life

● The Saguaro

● The Sandwich Generation: Supporting Mom While Raising Kids

● The Spirit of Atlanta

● The Teachers’ Classroom

● This Beautiful Skin I’m In

● Travel MICH

● Tucson Underrated

● Ubuntu Now

● Untold Latino Stories Arizona

● Uplifting Your Inner Core

● Virginia Pride

● We Are Maine

● West Virginia Moms for Moms

● Wide Open Spaces For All

● Wisconsin Entrepreneurs

● Wisconsin Grandparent’s Guide

● Wisconsin Inspiration

● Wisconsin Ludology: Knowing Game

● Wisconsin Medical Professionals

● Wisconsin Meeting Of The Minds

● Wisconsin Wonders

● Women of Color In Business

● Women Over Fifty AZ

● Women Veterans Connection

● Women with Voices

● Women’s Health Connection Michigan

● Women’s Health Connection Wisconsin

● Women’s health connection

● Women’s Health Connection Pennsylvania

● Won’t He Do It

● Wonderful Winston-Salem

● Would-Be Book Club

● You Got The Job

● You Ok? Self Care for POC

Four additional pages named by organizers or listing RVM as responsible

Our Part of Iowa is named in the organizers’ network description and lists American Family Voices Inc. as responsible. The other three pages below publicly list Real Voices Media as responsible.

● Our Part of Iowa

● Protect Wisconsin Families

● Standing Up For The Working Class

● Wisconsin Parents