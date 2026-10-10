Across America, state governments are establishing offices dedicated to expanding immigrant services, influencing public policy and, in some states, providing lawyers to fight deportation.

They are called Offices of New Americans.

The name sounds like a department for newly naturalized citizens. New York’s official definition reaches much further:

“an individual born abroad and their children, irrespective of immigration status.”

That includes illegal immigrants.

The national infrastructure behind these offices is already substantial. World Education Services, a nonprofit that promotes immigrant inclusion, says 24 states participate in the national Office of New Americans State Network.

The network connects state offices and immigration policy officials. Its organizers also help other states establish offices of their own.

Their work is building a durable constituency for pro-immigration policies inside government—with staff, access to governors, and programs supported by public money.

The expansion has an organized support system.

World Education Services and the American Immigration Council jointly convene the network. They provide coaching, policy analysis, research and mentoring to state officials, including those considering creating an immigration office, task force or dedicated position.

WES’s 2023 policy review described a network spanning 19 states. By July 2025, the Council reported participation from 24.

The expansion crosses party lines. WES identified Maine, Minnesota, Utah and North Dakota as new network members in its 2023 review.

That year, Minnesota legislated an Office of New Americans. Utah expanded an existing immigration center’s responsibilities. North Dakota created an immigration office within its Commerce Department. Maine began planning an office that was subsequently established in state law.

Their names and mandates differ. The common project is giving immigrant integration a dedicated place in state government.

The network helps officials copy programs, too. In June 2025, representatives from 13 states visited New York and New Jersey to study immigration legal services, hotlines and language-access initiatives.

Deportation defense is part of the agenda.

New York’s Office for New Americans advertises free legal representation under a:

“universal representation model”

It explicitly includes people in detention or at risk of deportation, regardless of immigration status. The same office partners with the New York Immigration Coalition to help nonprofit providers obtain federal recognition and train representatives to handle immigration matters.

New Jersey’s office partners with legal-service providers to represent income-eligible residents facing removal who lack counsel. Its government website accepts referrals for residents detained by ICE.

The state’s enacted FY2027 budget authorizes up to $20.2 million for legal services and related costs for people at risk of immigration detention or deportation, subject to the state budget director’s approval.

State government is helping finance the legal challenge to federal immigration enforcement.

New Jersey also illustrates the overlap between advocacy organizations and the offices themselves. Director Johanna Calle previously ran the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice. Her official biography credits her with helping advance expanded driver’s-license access and implementing the state’s Immigrant Trust Directive.

The offices have a role in shaping government policy.

Illinois’s official mandate instructs its office to advise the governor and legislators, evaluate state integration initiatives, and assess how new government policies affect those efforts.

Maine’s law permits its office to recommend changes to statutes, regulations and government practices, guide state agencies, and advise the state’s congressional delegation.

Its advisory-council statute reserves seats for a refugee-resettlement organization and an immigrant legal-assistance provider, alongside business, education and government representatives.

Those groups receive a formal advisory route into an office whose responsibilities include recommending policy changes.

The national model therefore extends from services for individual immigrants to advice about how government itself should operate.

There is also a playbook for making the offices last.

The WES ONA playbook explains that executive action can establish an office quickly. Putting it into statute provides:

“continuity across administrations”

The document describes financing offices through governors’ discretionary resources, agency budgets and grants. It also notes that offices can begin with modest budgets and expand their functions over time.

WES presents the model as a response to labor shortages, aging populations and declining birth rates. Its preferred structure gives immigrant integration an enduring administrative home, access to executive leadership, and the ability to coordinate across agencies.

That is the significance of the offices spreading across the country: pro-immigration policy gains its own government staff, its own programs and a structure designed to remain when the administration that created it leaves.

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