Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
Oct 10

"The New Americans are coming! The New Americans are coming!"

P. Revere, 2026

And I thought government was just useless. I was too kind. Shows what the Deep State can do when it puts its, uh, mind to it. I call it ethnic alchemy: making new Americans out of baser elements.

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
Oct 10

This seems like nullification, states’ policies directly thwarting federal law. Like the Civil War, or should I say First Civil War.

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