The European Union funded a project that proposed to:

“automatically assess behavioural changes determined by the counter-narrative intervention.”

That language appears in HATEDEMICS’ own project description. Its plan combined monitoring social media, assessing exposure to content classified as hateful or misleading, generating responses, and measuring the behavioral effects of those interventions.

According to project materials obtained by this publication, the EU-funded HATEDEMICS platform has already “processed more than ten million social media messages.”

Now the institution coordinating that work is developing a successor that plans to tailor counter-narratives to individual users’ emotions and perspectives.

The two projects—HATEDEMICS and ECLIPSE—carry approximately €4.085 million in combined EU funding. Their documents describe an effort to give researchers, public authorities and organized civil-society groups increasingly sophisticated tools for intervening in online conversations.

From Monitoring to Intervention

HATEDEMICS brought together organizations including the European Association for Local Democracy, fact-checking groups and research institutions. Its platform was intended to help professionals and activists identify material and prepare responses, with human operators approving what would be posted.

Fondazione Bruno Kessler’s account places its Digital Humanities unit and Complex Human Behaviour Lab in the platform’s development. The tools covered English, Italian, Maltese, Polish and Spanish, with intended users including journalists, public authorities and young activists.

The implication is straightforward: public funding was supporting the capacity to enter a conversation with a machine-assisted rebuttal—and a stated ambition to evaluate what happened afterward.

By August 2026, ALDA reported that the system had processed more than 10 million social-media messages. More than 100 frontline professionals had been trained across Italy, Spain, Poland and Malta, and hundreds of users had tested early versions.

Their feedback helped make proposed responses sound less robotic and more appropriate to actual conversations.

A March 2025 conference report supplies a closer look: more than 10 million Telegram messages from 2022–2023, tools to explore channel connections and discussion topics, and classifications attached to individual messages. A separate simulator let trainees practice responses to different antagonistic personas.

Those are processing and training figures. The records reviewed do not establish 10 million replies, persuasion attempts or people whose views changed.

The Next Step: Your Emotions

The coordinator describes where it wants to take the technology next.

In a March 30, 2026 announcement, Fondazione Bruno Kessler says the work will continue through ECLIPSE, also coordinated by Marco Guerini. Responses would be personalized for particular situations and individual users, accounting for:

“emotions, perspectives, and the most effective and empathetic response strategies.”

Related research shows the team’s interest in making AI rebuttals more convincing. A 2024 paper coauthored by Guerini, partly supported by HATEDEMICS, tested responses aimed at different parts of hateful arguments and compared outputs with and without a safety prompt.

The experiment evaluated response quality using material from a white-supremacist forum. It did not demonstrate changes in those speakers’ beliefs.

Police, Migration Policy and Millions in EU Funding

ECLIPSE’s grant record lists an EU contribution of €2,999,980 for September 2025 through August 2028. The Euro-Arab Foundation separately reports €1,084,948.55 for HATEDEMICS.

These are two related project awards, not a total of money already spent.

ECLIPSE’s associated partners include Durham Constabulary, Italy’s Interior Ministry and the city of Liège. CORDIS lists each with zero direct EU contribution; their documented role is participation in the project.

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development also participates. Its own description places ECLIPSE within its migration, integration and social-cohesion research area, with responsibilities including policy analysis, recommendations and assessment of the tools.

The ECLIPSE work plan calls for two rounds of pilots involving law enforcement, civil society and international organizations. It envisages tools for analyzing perceptions and networks, generating responses, and training practitioners. Its plans also include compatibility with existing systems and expansion beyond the initial trials.

The institutional arrangement matters. Agencies with enforcement responsibilities are helping develop tools alongside organizations that produce responses to online speech. That makes the boundaries between classification, persuasion and enforcement a central accountability issue.

Who Controls the Reply?

ECLIPSE says its purpose is to address already unlawful content. It disclaims monitoring private communications, promises human review and emphasizes counterspeech over removal.

Those commitments should be tested against what the tools actually do. Human approval identifies who controls the final response; it does not settle how a person was selected, what information shaped the reply or whether its recipient will recognize the institutional involvement behind it.

The records establish funded development, large-scale message processing and plans for personalized intervention. They leave consequential questions unanswered: how many live replies have been sent, whether recipients will be told that AI or publicly funded organizations helped produce them, and what evidence demonstrates behavioral effects.

Before these tools expand, the public should see the pilot protocols, selection criteria and impact assessments—and know whether the apparently ordinary reply in a comment thread was shaped by a publicly funded system designed to change the conversation.