The International Institute of St. Louis has a prescription for Missouri communities losing residents: bring in more immigrants.

Its 2025–2027 strategic plan describes increased immigrant resettlement as an opportunity to:

“reverse decades of population decline”

The same blueprint calls for funding changes that would:

“insulate the agency from political and economic circumstances”

Grow the immigrant population. Build the financial means to keep the organization operating through political shifts. Those objectives appear in the same document, which names St. Louis and Springfield as communities central to its work.

The organization pursuing this vision reported $33.3 million in government grants in 2024—roughly 80 percent of its total support and revenue, according to its annual report.

Taxpayers have helped sustain an institution that treats immigration as an answer to the region’s demographic future. Its programs show how that ambition becomes a practical offer to prospective residents.

Rent, gift cards, and access to benefits

The institute’s Afghan Support Program encourages families already elsewhere in America to relocate to St. Louis. Its advertised housing assistance:

“Covers up to three months of rent and one security deposit”

The offer includes a rental limit. The page also describes monthly gift cards for each family member until food stamps are approved, bus passes for classes, and help applying for SNAP, Medicaid, and WIC.

Housing support helps families establish themselves. Application assistance connects them with public benefits. Employment services and English classes help them settle into the local workforce.

For residents skeptical of further immigration, this is a concrete policy concern: a nonprofit is assembling the services that make relocation possible, with public-benefit enrollment included in the package.

A July 2026 program account documents one completed move. Nematullah Hussaini, operator of Rasa Cleaning Solution, relocated from Texas through the Afghan Support Program and received a $20,000 business grant.

The account names Jerry Schlichter as a funder of the Afghan Support Program. Representatives from the mayor’s Office of New Americans attended the grant celebration alongside institute leadership and people who had moved from other communities.

The program’s thirteenth grant round, with a September 20, 2026 deadline, limited eligibility to Afghans who arrived in the United States after August 2021 and had not previously received one of its grants. Business documentation and proof of arrival were required.

That eligibility restriction deserves scrutiny from local entrepreneurs who cannot apply for the same opportunity.

Recruiting the population it wants to attract

The institute’s separate Move2STL initiative offers free relocation support to U.S. citizens and green-card holders, including employment connections, housing resources, and education referrals from daycare through college.

Although open to all qualified individuals, its website singles out additional outreach and services for:

“Hispanic and Asian American professionals”

The organization frames that emphasis as a response to workforce gaps and a way to build a more diverse regional economy. The recruitment pitch therefore includes both employment needs and a preferred direction for the region’s demographic development.

Move2STL’s employer outreach asks businesses recruiting outside the region to connect candidates with its relocation services. The program says it does not guarantee jobs or operate as a staffing agency.

Its inclusion of American citizens matters: this is domestic recruitment as well as immigrant integration. Ethnicity alone says nothing about whether a participant is an immigrant.

The policy question remains whether demographic recruitment deserves the priority its institutional backers give it—and how existing residents’ needs figure in that decision.

Millions in public support, ambitions for independent financing

The institute occupies an influential position in Missouri’s refugee system. Since becoming the state’s replacement designee in 2018, it has operated the Missouri Office of Refugee Administration, which distributes federal funds to service providers and monitors their programs.

HHS records list $15,082,407 in award actions during fiscal 2025 under the institute’s name, with further cash-and-medical-assistance funding recorded in 2026.

These awards cover refugee programs, including statewide administration. The records do not establish that government grants paid for Move2STL or the Afghan relocation package.

The institution’s dependence on government money, however, is clear. So is its ambition to reduce that dependence.

Its strategic plan proposes more unrestricted and nongrant revenue, additional donors, earned income, and a surplus to fund an endowment. It also commits to more actively “shaping the public discourse around immigration.”

The organization wants both the financial capacity to sustain its work and a stronger voice in persuading the public to support it.

Private partners already contribute. Counterpublic announced a two-year, privately funded fellowship shared with the institute in response to federal funding losses and staffing cuts.

Residents should demand program budgets, named funders, relocation totals, and evidence of the costs and benefits for existing communities. The materials reviewed do not supply those answers for Move2STL.

A nonprofit has put its preferred demographic future in writing and outlined how to sustain the institution pursuing it. People who already live in these communities should not be treated as an audience to persuade after the direction has been chosen.