Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Gourmet Cook's avatar
Gourmet Cook
Sep 28

What’s the real endgame here? A change in demographics ti flip Missouri from red to blue!!! The NGO network in this country needs to be thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities & agencies. They are rife with corruption and ulterior motives.

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Ray Ray's avatar
Ray Ray
Sep 28

NGO, Non Profits, Churches are the definition of loophole corruption. Times have changed and the laws need to be updated.

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