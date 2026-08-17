Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Ronald Elsass Sr's avatar
Ronald Elsass Sr
1h

Treason plain and simple

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
1h

An American military jet engine scientist consulting for a Chinese national defense lab. No bueno. You’d think that type of visit would have to be approved by the department of war, right?

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