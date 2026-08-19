Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Josh Passell's avatar
Josh Passell
4h

Untreated, a wound, however minor, can become infected. An infection can stay localized, and eventually be eradicated by the body’s immune system—or it can overwhelm those defenses and run rampant, leading to gangrene (and amputation) or sepsis (and death). This is as true of the body politic as of the human body. Look at rampant illegal “immigration”: part of the body politic (the whole of the Biden administration) AIDED the unchecked invasion of our borders, rendering the job of sealing them, and removing the invaders, difficult to impossible. Once merely a problem, illegal immigration became an unacknowledged crisis. It’s far from clear whether we can, or even want to, recover from it.

As this story proves, it’s not just illegal immigration; and as Natalie’s reporting further proves, it’s not just immigration: what expertise Communist China cannot gain from our universities, it imports from our military/industrial complex (see earlier posts). With our compliments. Where we stand on the problem/crisis spectrum is open to debate. But it’s going only in one direction. Other than Natalie and a few others, we’ve barely acknowledged that the problem even exists.

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Bezoar's avatar
Bezoar
4h

Well, at least I know some of my extracted tax dollars went to someone who was competent.🫣

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