DARPA, the Air Force and Army funded infrared detector research involving Jijun Qiu for years. He later returned to China, where his university says he is developing Chinese-controlled technology to overcome foreign “monopoly and blockade.”

The United States spent years funding a Chinese scientist’s work on infrared technology with applications ranging from missile detection to military aircraft.

Then he went back to China.

Today, the Chinese university employing him openly boasts that he is using his expertise to develop domestically controlled infrared systems and help China “break foreign technological monopoly and blockade.”

The case of Jijun Qiu, now a professor and doctoral adviser at Dalian University of Technology, offers an unusually clear example of how American taxpayer-funded research can ultimately strengthen the technological capabilities of the United States’ chief strategic competitor.

According to Qiu’s official Dalian University faculty biography, he worked at the University of Oklahoma from 2011 until 2019 specializing in mid-wave infrared detectors.

During those years, Dalian says Qiu served as a “core technical backbone” on multiple projects supported by the U.S. Department of Defense, including programs funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army.

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The university says those American projects involved more than $2.5 million in research funding.

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Qiu subsequently returned to China and joined Dalian University of Technology.

And Dalian is remarkably explicit about what it wants him to accomplish there.

His faculty biography says infrared detectors hold an important position in China’s “national security strategy.” Qiu is now working to create low-cost, large-scale infrared focal-plane imaging technology with Chinese-owned intellectual property and move those systems into commercial production.

The stated objective?

To “break foreign technological monopoly and blockade.”

In other words, the United States helped finance years of Qiu’s work in a sensitive technology. China is now celebrating his expertise as part of its push to stop relying on foreign technology altogether.

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The American-funded technology had obvious military applications.

The underlying research was not simply an abstract physics project.

Qiu is named as an inventor on a University of Oklahoma patent covering mid-infrared detector technology developed with support from the U.S. military.

The U.S. patent application specifically identifies funding from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research and Army Research Office, noting that the U.S. government retained rights in the invention because of its financial support.

The patent itself explains why these detectors matter.

It describes infrared detection technology as important for military defense involving jet aircraft, rocket-powered aircraft and missiles.

The research sought to improve the sensitivity of infrared detectors while reducing their dependence on expensive cooling equipment, making the systems easier and cheaper to deploy.

Qiu was not merely studying a technology that might someday have a military use.

American military agencies were directly funding work in a field whose own patent documents identified applications involving aircraft and missile defense.

DARPA also funded Qiu’s research.

The funding continued beyond the Air Force and Army.

A 2019 paper led by Qiu on low-cost, uncooled mid-wave infrared photodiodes acknowledged support from a DARPA Small Business Technology Transfer program as well as the Army Research Office.

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Another later publication connected Qiu’s Oklahoma research to DARPA’s Wafer Scale Infrared Detectors, or WIRED, program, through Northrop Grumman.

That matters because Dalian now highlights essentially the same field as one of Qiu’s principal contributions to China.

His Chinese biography credits him with developing technologies related to uncooled mid-wave infrared detectors, infrared focal-plane systems and scalable manufacturing.

China did not have to train this researcher from scratch.

Years of that expertise had already been cultivated while he was working inside an American university on research financed by the U.S. military.

The timeline raises another important question.

Qiu did not first establish a relationship with Dalian University after leaving the United States.

Dalian’s own archived records show that the university was bringing him onto campus while he was still working at the University of Oklahoma.

In May 2017, two years before his return to China, Qiu delivered the inaugural lecture for Dalian’s School of Microelectronics “Dean’s Forum.”

According to Dalian’s account of the event, his subject was uncooled infrared focal-plane detector technology and its applications.

That was the very field in which he was working under American defense-backed research programs.

Dalian subsequently named him a specially invited lecturer.

By 2019, Qiu had left Oklahoma and joined Dalian full-time.

Scientific publications provide another unusually clear window into how expertise developed under American funding can migrate into China’s research ecosystem.

A 2022 paper involving Qiu states that its conceptual and experimental work was conducted at the University of Oklahoma with support from the U.S. Army Research Office.

But the manuscript itself was completed after Qiu had moved to Dalian University of Technology.

The paper says its writing was supported by Chinese funding, including Dalian’s Science and Technology Innovation Fund and China’s Fundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities.

Another 2022 paper followed a similar path.

Its experimental work at Oklahoma was funded partly through DARPA’s WIRED program through Northrop Grumman and the Army Research Office.

The manuscript was later completed at Dalian.

A 2023 paper on a high-performance uncooled mid-infrared detector again acknowledged U.S. Army funding and DARPA’s WIRED program while listing Qiu at Dalian University of Technology.

This is not simply a story about research performed a decade ago.

A 2025 technical training program described Qiu as an expert in high-sensitivity uncooled mid-wave infrared detector manufacturing and credited him with developing wafer-scale manufacturing processes.

The training covered infrared focal-plane arrays, dual-color detectors and future development of uncooled infrared systems.

It also repeated the objective of breaking foreign technological monopoly and blockade.

In April 2026, a doctoral student working under Qiu presented research on a room-temperature, high-sensitivity, dual-color mid-wave infrared detector at a Chinese Institute of Electronics conference.

The technology is still moving forward.

The only difference is where the work is now being done.

Washington has spent decades pouring taxpayer money into an open American research system while failing to adequately account for what happens when scientists trained on strategically important, government-funded technology take that expertise back to an adversarial country.

In Qiu’s case, Beijing is not hiding the objective.

American taxpayers helped build the expertise.

China intends to make sure it no longer needs America.

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