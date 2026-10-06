Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Renee
Oct 6

💫I can testify to Natalie’s report ! Our luxury high rise building started to rent to afghans who for most part of the day hanged out and at night partied loudly until morning and if you complained you were the bad guy and the gang would watch you and try to intimidate you !! Regular residents who were paying high rents even a property managers were told to be quiet! suddenly the management changed and new management didn’t care and let the beautiful building go down!! We also tried to get out of state and waited for this brand new building in Florida under construction come to find out they started taking Ukrainians and they were discriminating against others!

Afghans in one state Ukrainians in other depending on demographics! They also pick new luxury high rise buildings where the rent is sky rocketing for everyone else! Landlords love it since the government money is guaranteed and if you complain about something they will retaliate and not renew your lease!

Thank you Natalie for this report! 🙏

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WolfCub18
Oct 6

Natalie, great reporting as always.

But I’m just gonna say it—Any Christian that votes for these socialist democrats are diabolical! Think about what these reprobates stand for; the death of babies from conception up to and after birth, that’s just the beginning…..

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