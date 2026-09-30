A New York education group is planning a trans middle school—and wants its approach to reach classrooms far beyond New York.

Trans Formative Schools spells out its ambition:

“Eventually, we aspire to support trans teachers to launch trans schools around the country and the world.”

Its plans extend to teachers already working in other schools. The organization proposes national educator training and free classroom materials combining conventional academic subjects with sex education and activism.

It already operates a free afterschool program welcoming students ages nine to fifteen. Its advertised activities include “Activism/Transing School.” And this September, a philanthropic fund backed by MacKenzie Scott named the organization among its latest grant recipients.

The full middle school remains a proposal. The existing afterschool, published curriculum plans and new funding reveal how the organization wants to build toward it.

A middle school built around activism

The group’s school vision calls for teaching “transformational resistance” and empowering students to challenge racism, ableism, transphobia and what it describes as “other white supremacist systems.”

Its 2026–27 afterschool program operates at NYC Heritage of Pride in Manhattan. Alongside engineering, coding, creative writing and arts activities, it advertises queer media, student activism and exploration of identity. The program is open to all students in its age range.

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The connection between that program and the proposed school is explicit.

In a 2023 article published by New York University’s Metro Center, co-founders Ro Peña and Alaina Daniels, writing with J Florence, described the afterschool as a “stepping stone” toward establishing the middle school.

The authors criticize Western cultural expectations connecting masculinity and femininity to men and women. They describe those binary pathways as:

“illusions, a generational falsehood of indoctrination.”

They also discuss reducing what they call “inherent cishet resistance to gender-expansive development and understanding”—their description of resistance associated with conventional cisgender and heterosexual expectations.

The authors present protection from bullying and isolation as reasons for creating the program. Their stated ambitions also include changing education and society, with the project eventually serving as a model for other schools.

Bringing the lessons into other classrooms

The organization’s curriculum and professional-development plans explain how it intends to reach students beyond those enrolled in its own programs.

It proposes interdisciplinary teaching units incorporating science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, alongside humanities, social sciences, emotional learning, sex education and activism.

The distribution plan is straightforward:

“We will distribute the materials for free online and at educational workshops and conferences.”

Teachers in New York City and across the country are the intended audience for a separate professional-development effort. Potential workshops include “Trans 101,” discussions of gender identity and expression, and instruction on implementing the organization’s curriculum.

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That gives the project several proposed routes into education: its own middle school, support for additional schools, and materials and training for teachers elsewhere.

The educators behind the project

The group’s leadership biographies describe experience across established schools and teacher-training networks.

Executive director Alaina Daniels lists teaching experience at Manhattan Country School, Bank Street School for Children and Brooklyn Friends. Co-founder and programming director Ro Peña previously served as a second-grade head teacher and team leader at Bank Street.

Laleña Garcia, the group’s director of community liberation, is described as a gender-and-sexuality trainer for the New York State Early Childhood Professional Development Institute and a member of the Black Lives Matter at NYC Schools steering committee.

Afterschool educator Willow Lipson is identified as a drag performer and curriculum builder for Drag Artists for Expression NYC, formerly Drag Story Hour NYC.

The donors behind the funding

Borealis Philanthropy’s September 14 announcement names Trans Formative Schools among recipients of general operating support from its Fund for Trans Generations. The individual award amount was not disclosed.

The relationship predates this latest round. Borealis’s 2024 tax return lists a $40,000 grant to the organization.

Earlier this year, Borealis announced it was allocating $6 million from its 2025 MacKenzie Scott grant to the Fund for Trans Generations. That places Scott’s money behind the grantmaking fund; the announcement does not identify a Scott earmark for this school.

Borealis has also named the Arcus, NoVo and Laughing Gull foundations among the fund’s historical donors.

Trans Formative Schools’ own fundraising appeal tells supporters their contributions can help it:

“Continue to lead a trans revolution in the education system.”

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