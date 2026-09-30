Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Rowdy's avatar
Rowdy
Sep 30

Sickening. Predatory. Perverted.

These are the words I would use to describe these child abusers.

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Justin Fulcher's avatar
Justin Fulcher
Sep 30

Great work exposing this issue. Absurd how far some groups will go to promote these terrible issues.

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