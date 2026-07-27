Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Justin Fulcher's avatar
Justin Fulcher
2d

Incredible reporting, as always. Tip of the spear at exposing IO campaigns here.

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EducatingBen's avatar
EducatingBen
2d

Natalie, thank you for continuing to pull back the curtain with this kind of rigorous investigative work. It is truly eye-opening to see these dynamics laid out so clearly. What troubles me most is how deeply the American public is being snowed by mainstream journalists who treat the news more like a PR machine than a public trust. They are acting as grifters—pushing self-serving narratives the exact same way figures like Al Sharpton have for years. We need more independent reporters willing to expose this. Keep knocking it out of the park!

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