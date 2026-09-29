Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Walter's avatar
Walter
Sep 29

That is treason. Period. You cannot swear an oath and then secretly deny this oath. Numbers 30:2

[2]If a man vow a vow unto the LORD, or swear an oath to bind his soul with a bond; he shall not break his word, he shall do according to all that proceedeth out of his mouth.

Reply
Share
Alden Bello's avatar
Alden Bello
Sep 29

This is worse than anyone thought! We’ve been literally taken over from within. The November 2026 midterm elections are our last chance to begin to remove the rogue judges, communist leftists and rinos out of office for good. If they win, our country is over. They will finish what they started in 2020 and fully destroy our country and way of life. America, think of your children and grandchildren. What kind of country do you want to leave them?

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture