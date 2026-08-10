Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Justin Fulcher's avatar
Justin Fulcher
2d

Incredibly insightful. Shocking to see how brazen many of these folks seem to be. Nicely done exposing these issues.

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A. Guerra's avatar
A. Guerra
2d

Thank you, Ms. Winters, for all the excellent investigative journalism!

So this information is beyond disturbing on different levels-- it shows collusion between the established media in our country with the CCP leadership. in China.

But what is even creepier and more disturbing is the fact that it would not have been possible for these treasonous American journalists to climb into bed with their Chinese Communist benefactors if our own domestic and military intelligence leaders--I'm talking White House Cabinet and Pentagon level-- had not already climbed into bed with the enemy long before these journalists did!

Obama's Administration, Pentagon and CIA set the stage for this backstabbing back during Obama's first and second terms, and then Trump's own military chief of staff placed a direct call to the highest level of the CCP during the last days of Trump's administration to rat Trump out about his military plans!

And then the historic collusion between the CCP and Joe Biden, Hunter, and others during Biden's 2020-2024 term (Obama's 3rd term) set the stage for ushering in the CCP through the back door of this country.

So it's obvious that Brennan's CIA, Military Intel agencies, and State Department, approved and encouraged this situation with the journalists.

In conclusion, the information you have exposed should be included in one of the several "Overt Acts" of a RICO indictment against the Obama and Biden administrations. All of these journalists, their bosses, and company CEOs should be co-defendants, and all should be held without bond as "flight risks" at the Guantanamo Bay detention center in total seclusion and solitary confinement as enemies of the state.

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