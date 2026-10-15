Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Lysenko
Oct 15

Anything done by any organization affiliated with China's government is "CCP backed."

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MAHArd
Oct 15

A close putin crony paid for Don Jr's destination wedding party, island, hotel, fireworks, etc.

Saudis, Qataris, Emiratis and others have been pouring billions into Trump Crime Family coffers.

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