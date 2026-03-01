Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D_Collins's avatar
D_Collins
2h

Yes regime change is dangerous. But is it more reckless to have sleeper cells present with a dead and buried islamic terrorist regime in their homeland? Or an active murderous regime to give them orders and support?

Stopping 'forever wars' sometimes requires removing their cause rather than just ignoring it.

Reply
Share
Thomas Peariso's avatar
Thomas Peariso
2h

Just a matter b of time before sleepers are activated we no they're already trained and have the weapons here in the US from dirty bombs to suicide bombers in vest. These are time to give your full faith Jesus Christ

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture