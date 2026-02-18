Pharma-Funded Research Pushes Surveillance and Regulatory Crackdown on Vaccine Critics
Paid by Pfizer to lie and control.
I rarely hide my reporting behind a paywall because the fight to Save America requires the truth to be accessible to everyone. But if you’re able — and you believe this work matters — consider supporting it for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a month.
A newly published paper urging expanded surveillance of online speech and stricter regulatory measures to combat vaccine “misinformation” was authored by researchers with financial ties to major pharmaceutical manufacturers, including Pfizer.
The paper, which focuses on declining vaccination rates and hesitancy in Brazil, outlines what it calls “necessary investments” to restore public confidence. Those measures go well beyond public education campaigns.
They include:
“(1) implementing epidemiological surveillance through social listening; (2) establishing a transparent, efficient, and agile communication strategy from public health authorities; and (3) enforcing stringent regulations and accountability measures for online disinformation.”
The language is precise.
“Epidemiological surveillance through social listening” refers to the systematic monitoring of online platforms to track public conversations, sentiment, and narratives in real time. The paper places that monitoring framework within formal public health infrastructure.
In other words, vaccine-related speech would be treated as something to track, map, and manage.
The third recommendation is even more direct: “enforcing stringent regulations and accountability measures for online disinformation.”
The paper does not define what specific regulatory mechanisms would be deployed, nor does it outline who would ultimately determine what constitutes “disinformation.” It simply calls for enforcement.
The financial disclosures add context.
According to the paper:
“Rodrigo Schrage Lins has received speaker honoraria from GSK and Sanofi. Isabella Ballalai has received speaker and consultant honoraria from GSK, Takeda, Sanofi, MSD, and Pfizer.”
Pfizer, GSK, Sanofi, Takeda, and MSD are among the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world, with significant commercial stakes in national immunization programs.
The same researchers who have received compensation from those companies are now advocating for surveillance systems and regulatory controls targeting vaccine-related speech.
The paper presents Brazil as a case study, but the policy framework it describes — monitor digital discourse, centralize official messaging, and impose regulatory consequences for “disinformation” — is not geographically limited.
The conflicts of interest are disclosed.
The recommendations are explicit.
And the proposed response to vaccine hesitancy centers on surveillance infrastructure and regulatory enforcement — not simply debate or persuasion.
That combination is central to understanding both the paper and the interests behind it.
Pfizer had requested the courts to give them 75 years to release their COVID jab data.
Now they don't want us to talk about their jabs, (and their lousy selection of plasmids for producing mRNA, and all the DNA contamination in their mRNA jabs. )
There's your sign.
Off topic but, I hope you move on from the War Room and Stephen Bannon. You have much to offer.
My wife and I have discontinued watching him. He has done a piss poor job of explaining, in detail, his apparent long association with Epstein and what was more than just a documentary.