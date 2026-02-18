Natalie Winters

weedom1
4h

Pfizer had requested the courts to give them 75 years to release their COVID jab data.

Now they don't want us to talk about their jabs, (and their lousy selection of plasmids for producing mRNA, and all the DNA contamination in their mRNA jabs. )

There's your sign.

Brewer55
4h

Off topic but, I hope you move on from the War Room and Stephen Bannon. You have much to offer.

My wife and I have discontinued watching him. He has done a piss poor job of explaining, in detail, his apparent long association with Epstein and what was more than just a documentary.

