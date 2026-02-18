A newly published paper urging expanded surveillance of online speech and stricter regulatory measures to combat vaccine “misinformation” was authored by researchers with financial ties to major pharmaceutical manufacturers, including Pfizer.

The paper, which focuses on declining vaccination rates and hesitancy in Brazil, outlines what it calls “necessary investments” to restore public confidence. Those measures go well beyond public education campaigns.

They include:

“(1) implementing epidemiological surveillance through social listening; (2) establishing a transparent, efficient, and agile communication strategy from public health authorities; and (3) enforcing stringent regulations and accountability measures for online disinformation.”

The language is precise.

“Epidemiological surveillance through social listening” refers to the systematic monitoring of online platforms to track public conversations, sentiment, and narratives in real time. The paper places that monitoring framework within formal public health infrastructure.

In other words, vaccine-related speech would be treated as something to track, map, and manage.

The third recommendation is even more direct: “enforcing stringent regulations and accountability measures for online disinformation.”

The paper does not define what specific regulatory mechanisms would be deployed, nor does it outline who would ultimately determine what constitutes “disinformation.” It simply calls for enforcement.

The financial disclosures add context.

Share

According to the paper:

“Rodrigo Schrage Lins has received speaker honoraria from GSK and Sanofi. Isabella Ballalai has received speaker and consultant honoraria from GSK, Takeda, Sanofi, MSD, and Pfizer.”

Pfizer, GSK, Sanofi, Takeda, and MSD are among the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world, with significant commercial stakes in national immunization programs.

The same researchers who have received compensation from those companies are now advocating for surveillance systems and regulatory controls targeting vaccine-related speech.

The paper presents Brazil as a case study, but the policy framework it describes — monitor digital discourse, centralize official messaging, and impose regulatory consequences for “disinformation” — is not geographically limited.

Leave a comment

The conflicts of interest are disclosed.

The recommendations are explicit.

And the proposed response to vaccine hesitancy centers on surveillance infrastructure and regulatory enforcement — not simply debate or persuasion.

That combination is central to understanding both the paper and the interests behind it.