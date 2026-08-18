Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
7h

Suicidal empathy by politicians and people is leading to the overthrow and destruction of America and it needs to stop.

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Theresa's avatar
Theresa
8h

Again, thank you Natalie!

My head continues to blow up!!!!

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