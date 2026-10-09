An anti-ICE protest group has advertised organizing jobs paying up to $36 an hour, with bonuses and daily fundraising targets, while publishing plans to disrupt hotel bookings and shut down Home Depot stores across Los Angeles.

The Grassroots Activist International Association, or GAIA, puts the employment model in writing. Its job advertisement describes:

“In-House campaigns that we dedicate our working hours to.”

One of the campaigns recruits would work on is ICE Breakers, which pressures businesses to cut support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The listing also names GAIA’s climate and housing campaigns.

GAIA’s own description of its training program identifies the goal:

“long-term, sustainable paid organizing positions”

The hourly rate—and the fundraising targets

The advertisement lists a $23–$36 hourly range. Its detailed compensation pitch starts at $23 an hour plus bonuses, and claims most community organizers earn $26–$30 an hour.

Recruits are expected to talk with the public, build membership and:

“Fundraise to support our work, meeting and exceeding daily goals.”

No previous canvassing experience is required.

These are advertised organizing and fundraising jobs. The records do not establish payments to ordinary attendees simply for showing up at a protest, or how much paid staff time is spent demonstrating.

GAIA says on its website that its campaigns are financed entirely through canvassing and small donations, without corporate or government funding. Individual donors, the total budget and actual payroll have not been independently established.

Pressure the hotels—and their customers

The group’s Hilton campaign plan demands a policy banning ICE and related immigration-enforcement agencies from staying at or using Hilton-branded properties.

It proposes recurring protests in Los Angeles, San Diego and Portland, timed to busy business hours. Supporters are also encouraged to make refundable reservations and cancel within the hotel’s policies to disrupt occupancy planning.

The campaign extends to organizations booking Hilton venues, including conferences, universities, unions and nonprofits. The plan specifies lawful, nonviolent action and compliance with hotel terms.

Its intended financial pressure is explicit:

“The goal is to change Hilton’s cost–benefit calculation until maintaining ICE access is more expensive than ending it.”

A May 24, 2026 action notice targeted Strategicon, a tabletop gaming convention at Hilton Los Angeles Airport. GAIA challenged the organizers’ choice of venue and urged them to stop booking Hilton until it stopped housing ICE agents.

The notice declared:

“Deal with ICE you can deal with US!”

A plan to shut every Los Angeles Home Depot

GAIA’s Home Depot campaign describes a six-month organizing effort intended to:

“shut down every Home Depot in LA for one day”

The group proposes daily outreach, boycotts, investor pressure and coordinated art actions. It demands that Home Depot sever direct or indirect ties to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security, and allow the National Day Laborer Organizing Network to organize at Los Angeles stores.

From Greenpeace training to anti-ICE campaigns

GAIA identifies Chris Abrahamsen as its founder. His organizational biography says he spent nearly five years at Greenpeace, where he received training in direct action, strategy and leadership while working in grassroots fundraising.

The biography traces ICE Breakers to his participation in Occupy ICE PDX in 2018 and a subsequent strategy of targeting businesses connected to immigration enforcement

Next: an October training to rehearse the pressure campaign

On October 24–25, 2026, GAIA is scheduled to hold a two-day organizing summit in Los Angeles’s Koreatown, with the location disclosed after participants RSVP.

Attendees will rehearse a fictional campaign against “Stilton Hotels,” a corporation profiting from its relationship with an immigration-enforcement agency called “FICE.” Teams will practice choosing targets, building coalitions and adapting their tactics as the simulated campaign unfolds.

The advertised curriculum includes nonviolent direct action and “OPSEC & Security Culture”—training on protecting organizers and sensitive information. Other sessions cover de-escalation, protest rights, police encounters and arrest.

The invitation explicitly includes ICE Breakers organizers, students and people who have never organized before. Its closing pitch:

“Learn the tools. Build the strategy. Practice the resistance.”

The fictional hotel exercise mirrors the pressure GAIA proposes applying to real businesses. Its website states the intended endpoint:

“disrupt their operations until they cut ties.”

Share

Leave a comment