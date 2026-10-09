Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Harbour's avatar
Dave Harbour
Oct 9

Companies harmed by NGO - funded “protests” should seek relief remedies in court for violence, property destruction, loss of business, defamation, obstructing law enforcement, and Justice Dept. Should consider treason against NGOs/board & staff & contributors for obstruction/treason against national law enforcement duties. In short, not only seek relief from NGOs and their board members, but ALSO national/international contributors!

-dh

Reply
Share
1 reply
Wendy Alberts's avatar
Wendy Alberts
Oct 9

Can’t these protesters companies be shut down due to damages and chaos they are creating?

Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture