$17,619,995.

That is the documented total in direct funding from the Open Society Foundations and personal contributions from George Soros to a cluster of progressive activist groups organizing the people’s state of the union.

It’s the left-wing counter program to President Trump’s State of the Union Address.

Here are the breakdowns:

Indivisible (Indivisible Project) — $7,610,000

Center for Popular Democracy Action — $3,585,000

Economic Security Project Action — $1,000,000

MoveOn.org Civic Action — $3,424,995 in OSF grants (2016–2024) $2,500,000 personal Soros contribution (2003)



What The Grants Funded

Indivisible Project — $7.61 million

Open Society grant disclosures list multiple awards to Indivisible beginning in 2017, the year the group exploded onto the national scene organizing resistance to the Trump agenda. The grants were described as supporting “general operating support” and civic engagement infrastructure. In at least one instance, funding was routed through Tides Advocacy to support the organization’s operations. This group is responsible for mass organizing and protests against President Trump.

Center for Popular Democracy Action — $3.585 million

Open Society–linked funding to CPD Action supported national advocacy campaigns focused on social justice and left-wing voting causes. CPD has been a central player in progressive coalition-building efforts and coordinated campaign strategy around federal policy fights. The grants reflect sustained institutional backing rather than one-off project funding.

Economic Security Project Action — $1 million

Economic Security Project Action, known for pushing guaranteed income and direct cash transfer policy proposals, received a seven-figure grant from the Soros network. The funding coincided with the broader progressive push to normalize stimulus-style payments and structural income reforms at the federal level.

MoveOn.org Civic Action — $3.42 million (OSF) + $2.5 million (personal Soros)

MoveOn’s financial relationship with Soros dates back more than two decades. In 2003, Soros personally contributed $2.5 million to the organization. Between 2016 and 2024, Open Society Foundations provided an additional $3,424,995 in grants. MoveOn has long specialized in mass email mobilization, digital petition infrastructure, ad campaigns, and rapid-response messaging for left-wing protests and events.

The common thread is not ideology alone. It is infrastructure. These grants provided general operating support, advocacy capacity, and sustained campaign resources.

So much for the “people’s” state of the union…

