Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Richard Schwenderman
Oct 8

The same approach that foreign para military groups use when they conscript 7 year old and train in AK-47 use and the cult of death, just on a different scale.

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JD's avatar
JD
Oct 8

Isn't that what Hitler did? Indoctrinate the children?

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