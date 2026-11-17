“The Christian Origins of Racism.”

That is the title of a 2021 essay by M. Lindsay Kaplan, Norm Eisen’s wife and a Georgetown English professor.

Kaplan’s essay title and byline, as displayed by Marginalia. Original source .

That same year, Kaplan made the connection to the present explicit during a Folger Shakespeare Library discussion:

“white supremacism today still draws on a lot of these medieval Christian ideas.”

Her argument is straightforward: Christian teachings helped justify treating other groups as inferior, and those ideas still fuel racism today. She makes that case across an entire book, essays, and public talks—and applies it to American politics.

A transcript, page 18, leaves no ambiguity about the connection she draws between Christian ideas and white supremacy today.

Page 18 of the Folger transcript. The final two paragraphs contain both her qualification and her claim about white supremacy. Original source .

An Entire Book on Christianity and Racism

Cover of Figuring Racism in Medieval Christianity , Oxford University Press. Image: Apple Books listing .

Kaplan devoted an entire book to this argument: Figuring Racism in Medieval Christianity, published by Oxford University Press and released in print in 2019.

M. Lindsay Kaplan, pictured on her Folger Shakespeare Library biography. Original source .

The introduction’s abstract states:

“Medieval Christian theology creates a status of hereditary inferiority, a concept that continues to shape modern racism.”

In plain English, she argues that Christian readings of the Bible helped teach people to see Jews as inferior by birth. She says related ideas were later used to justify mistreating Muslims and Africans.

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Its conclusion connects that history to modern white supremacists and the alt-right, arguing that they use Christian images from the Middle Ages to promote an imagined white past they want to restore.

Georgetown’s English Department promoted the book, emphasizing its relevance to contemporary racism. Her argument reaches directly into today’s debates.

Her Case Against Christian Teachings

In another chapter, coauthored with Dana E. Katz, the criticism is equally direct:

“In the West, Christianity provided a powerful logic in the creation of subordinated racial identities”

The passage appears in Seeing Race Before Race, print page 22. The authors argue that Christian beliefs and church rules helped justify treating Jews and Muslims as lesser people.

The passage in Kaplan and Dana E. Katz’s coauthored chapter, with its surrounding argument. Original source .

Kaplan returned to the argument in a January 2024 chapter on Shakespeare. The chapter’s summary says Christian writings spread myths against Black people, Jews, and Muslims, presenting:

“white Christians as superior to damned infidels.”

She connects that history to efforts to unite groups fighting racism today.

From Christianity to Policing—and Trump

In an August 2020 talk advertised by Kesher Israel, Kaplan linked the treatment of Jews under medieval Christianity to racism against Black Americans today. The event announcement also connected that history to excessive police force.

Her February 2021 essay follows the same path: she argues that ideas once used against Jews were later turned against Black Americans to justify slavery and other mistreatment.

She argues that portraying Black people as criminals makes violence against them seem acceptable:

“It gives white people an excuse not to care”

The essay also names “Trump and his ilk,”accusing them of blaming victims of racism for criminality and evading responsibility for anti-Black violence.

Kaplan’s political involvement also appears in Eisen’s 2011 Senate disclosure, which identifies her as his spouse. It lists her 2007–2008 contributions including a combined $3,450 to Obama for America, $1,000 to Biden for President, and $2,000 to MoveOn.org Political Action.