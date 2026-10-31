Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Jim Foster's avatar
Jim Foster
3h

their against authoritarianism but want to usher in the worst form of it. maybe the should attend a good history class and go to school

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
2h

Just remember folks, there are a lot more of us than there is of them. They will have their day of reckoning if they try this crap because the majority of American will not put up with it. We have a preparation plan too.....it is called lock and load. I profess no violence but if they come for us we too need to be prepared. Do not fall at the feet of the anti-Americans in this country.

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