An anti-Trump organizing group that promoted No Kings demonstrations as rehearsals for larger shutdowns has published preparations for stockpiling food, coordinating workplace absences and potentially closing schools.

A review of Pace e Bene’s organizing guidance, shutdown checklist and training announcements reveals a detailed effort to turn protest participation into the capacity to interrupt daily economic life. The group presents election sabotage or ignored results as grounds for escalating to a nationwide withdrawal from work, school and shopping.

The household instructions begin with five to ten days of food. The workplace instructions contemplate a boss who refuses to support the action. The school instructions reach the administrators with the authority to close classrooms.

The organizing sequence was explicit months before the midterms. On February 10, Pace e Bene urged supporters to use the March 28 No Kings protests to test their ability to mobilize people:

Pace e Bene, February 10, 2026. Cropped excerpt from its recommendation to test organizing capacity at the March 28 rallies. View original document.

The February article attributed the proposal to a Strike Ready training. Readers were told to assess who would show up, who remained unconvinced and whether their outreach networks worked—then build toward the May 1 strike.

Leave a comment

Its proposed next steps moved directly into workplaces and classrooms: recruit businesses to close, coordinate student walkouts and organize coworkers to stay home. No Kings turnout was being presented as a way to measure the personnel and networks available for that escalation.

Stock the fridge. Prepare to stop shopping.

By September 8, Pace e Bene was promoting its shutdown checklist in the context of the 2026 midterms. It described a possible nationwide withdrawal from work, school and shopping if elections were sabotaged and results ignored.

The organization compared the preparations to getting ready for a blizzard or hurricane. In this case, the anticipated disruption would come from coordinated political action.

Preparedness checklist, page 1: food reserves for suspending shopping. View original document.

The four-page checklist pairs food reserves with medicines, fuel and childcare preparations. It anticipates that widespread walkouts could disrupt transit, garbage collection and grocery stores.

Workers are encouraged to coordinate with employers, colleagues and unions—and plan a sick call if the boss is unsupportive. The checklist discusses mutual aid while acknowledging that critical workers and people dependent on their wages may need to keep working.

For schools, the proposals reach administrators:

Preparedness checklist, page 3: proposed school closure if a national walkout is called. View original document.

The September announcement went further on parental preparations, describing sick notes for children whose schools would not support their walkouts. It presented the checklist as a developing resource, invited feedback to Rivera Sun and said its usefulness extended beyond the midterms.

Disrupt daily life until results are honored

In an October 6 message accusing the Trump administration of undermining election integrity, Pace e Bene identified Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Ohio, Arizona and Washington, D.C., as places to watch. It asked supporters to plan actions in response to hypothetical interventions in election results.

Its Michigan scenario directly connected certification to disruption:

Pace e Bene, October 6, 2026. The passage poses a hypothetical refusal to certify Michigan’s results. View original document.

Other scenarios concerned an Ohio winner being denied a seat and Georgia ballots being seized. The article suggested demonstrations at election certifiers’ offices and outside an attorney general’s office, alongside student walkouts.

Share

A week later, an October 13 message told supporters to free their calendars, postpone commitments and obtain essential supplies. It introduced its proposed response through a hypothetical November 4 marked by election sabotage.

The proposed escalation had no fixed one-day endpoint. It included sustained picketing and remaining away from work, shopping and school until the crisis was resolved. The closing line of that instruction reads:

Pace e Bene, October 13, 2026. Cropped closing line; the preceding line includes the instruction to stop working. View original document.

The same message invoked election-related uprisings in the Philippines and Serbia, and prolonged protests in Guatemala, as examples of people suspending ordinary activity to defend results. It also said supporters could resume their normal lives if the elections proceeded smoothly.

The trainers preparing the shutdown

Pace e Bene’s training page advertised free online sessions on October 13 and 26 with Janine Guillet and Rivera Sun, identifying both as members of Freedom Trainers. The listed curriculum combined election scenarios, the People’s Election Playbook and preparations for collective economic noncooperation.

Sun is Pace e Bene’s Advancing Nonviolence Coordinator and editor of Nonviolence News. The organization describes her as a nationwide trainer in nonviolent movement strategy.

The training description specifically addressed getting households, workplaces and communities ready to participate, and persuading others to join. It said those skills could be used after the election or elsewhere in the broader campaign against what the organizers describe as authoritarianism.

Share

Leave a comment