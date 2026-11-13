Muslim advocacy groups want congressional power brought to bear on the Trump administration’s religious rhetoric—and CAIR has already laid out demands for subpoenas, impeachment and potential criminal prosecution.
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The target: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
In its April report with CAIR Action, the Council on American-Islamic Relations treated Hegseth’s religious statements, together with alleged military misconduct, as evidence of “criminal intent to commit war crimes.”
Its proposed response reaches deep into the Pentagon: demand military testimony, subpoena targeting records and White House communications, and send evidence of potential crimes to the Justice Department. The report expressly urged lawmakers to back Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari’s existing impeachment articles.
Then came the post-election demand: remove Hegseth and strip Christian nationalism of power in government.
Interfaith Alliance president Paul Brandeis Raushenbush instructed elected officials on November 9 to:
“confront and disempower Christian nationalism in our government”
He called it “totally incompatible with democracy” and supported Hegseth’s removal, “including by impeachment.” He invoked the midterm results as a rejection of the agenda he attributed to Hegseth.
Interfaith Alliance’s partner, the Muslim Public Affairs Council, had already carried its own constitutional argument into congressional offices.
MPAC told supporters in April that it met with lawmakers and staff to argue that the administration’s religious rhetoric about Iran could violate the Constitution and justify oversight. It also urged Congress to reject additional war funding.
Leading Democrats have already asked Pentagon investigators to scrutinize Hegseth’s religious language.
Jamie Raskin, Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were among the signatories to a March 6 letter asking whether his “extreme religious rhetoric has metastasized into segments of the military chain of command.”
They sought an investigation into allegations that commanders framed the Iran war as biblical prophecy, possible retaliation against troops who complained, and whether additional guidance was needed. That letter preceded MPAC’s April account; the documents do not establish that the group directed it.
Every investigation I publish takes hours of digging through documents, tracing your tax dollars, and checking the facts. Your paid subscription helps fund that work. If you value the stories I uncover and want me to keep digging, please consider upgrading today. It makes a real difference, and I’m grateful for your support. — Natalie
This is the reason I tell my Christian friends who didn’t vote.. no complaining allowed you got what you wanted
I’m sorry but they can just fuck off. This is a Christian country founded on Christian beliefs and values. Imagine what Muslims would say if they were investigated for “Muslim nationalism?”