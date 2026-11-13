Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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ExitCali!!'s avatar
ExitCali!!
12h

This is the reason I tell my Christian friends who didn’t vote.. no complaining allowed you got what you wanted

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Sarge
11h

I’m sorry but they can just fuck off. This is a Christian country founded on Christian beliefs and values. Imagine what Muslims would say if they were investigated for “Muslim nationalism?”

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