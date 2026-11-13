Muslim advocacy groups want congressional power brought to bear on the Trump administration’s religious rhetoric—and CAIR has already laid out demands for subpoenas, impeachment and potential criminal prosecution.

The target: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

In its April report with CAIR Action, the Council on American-Islamic Relations treated Hegseth’s religious statements, together with alleged military misconduct, as evidence of “criminal intent to commit war crimes.”

Its proposed response reaches deep into the Pentagon: demand military testimony, subpoena targeting records and White House communications, and send evidence of potential crimes to the Justice Department. The report expressly urged lawmakers to back Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari’s existing impeachment articles.

Then came the post-election demand: remove Hegseth and strip Christian nationalism of power in government.

Interfaith Alliance president Paul Brandeis Raushenbush instructed elected officials on November 9 to:

“confront and disempower Christian nationalism in our government”

He called it “totally incompatible with democracy” and supported Hegseth’s removal, “including by impeachment.” He invoked the midterm results as a rejection of the agenda he attributed to Hegseth.

Interfaith Alliance’s November 9, 2026 statement. Wider browser screenshot includes the organization’s branding, attribution and surrounding paragraphs on impeachment and Christian nationalism. Open the original source.

Interfaith Alliance’s partner, the Muslim Public Affairs Council, had already carried its own constitutional argument into congressional offices.

MPAC told supporters in April that it met with lawmakers and staff to argue that the administration’s religious rhetoric about Iran could violate the Constitution and justify oversight. It also urged Congress to reject additional war funding.

MPAC’s April 30, 2026 newsletter. Wider browser screenshot shows the lobbying passage, accompanying Capitol Hill photograph and surrounding text. Open the original source.

Leading Democrats have already asked Pentagon investigators to scrutinize Hegseth’s religious language.

Jamie Raskin, Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib were among the signatories to a March 6 letter asking whether his “extreme religious rhetoric has metastasized into segments of the military chain of command.”

They sought an investigation into allegations that commanders framed the Iran war as biblical prophecy, possible retaliation against troops who complained, and whether additional guidance was needed. That letter preceded MPAC’s April account; the documents do not establish that the group directed it.

Congressional letter, March 6, 2026, page 1: date, recipient, allegations and request for an inspector-general investigation. Open the original source.