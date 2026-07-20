Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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The Masculine Institute's avatar
The Masculine Institute
Jul 20Edited

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

The last 7 years have been telling. They no longer feel the need to put lipstick on the pig; they just hold it up and tell you the kisses are to die for.

This idiot and every other leftard in front of the sticks have been given the “surge” signal. No need for tactics, strategy or obfuscation. It’s about numbers and capturing every inch of mental and physical territory now.

So, Moa can be the MC at an Art museum ribbon cutting, while the artists are hung on the steps behind him.

And the people all said…”Equity”.

Keep up the great work Natalie. You’re a supernova in a galaxy of led bulbs.

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Thomas Cox's avatar
Thomas Cox
Jul 20

Thank you for your top tier reporting Nat.

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