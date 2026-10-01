Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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Ray Ray's avatar
Ray Ray
Oct 1

That's how Fauci, CDC, FDA, AMA, control the medical system. Bring in disconnected Doctors.

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Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)'s avatar
Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)
Oct 1

They can’t outwork us but they can underlive us.

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