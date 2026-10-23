Columbia University’s China Initiative is co-directed by a scholar whom Tsinghua University identified as “an adjunct professor of the PLA Foreign Language University.”

His name is Sun Zhe. Columbia’s faculty biography lists his leadership position at its School of International and Public Affairs, his books on American politics and his former work advising Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

The military appointment appears in Tsinghua’s biography. It is absent from Columbia’s.

Sun is among several academics whose public records connect leadership positions at American universities to China’s military establishment. The documented connections include an adjunct professorship, past military service, research employment and honorary medical appointments. Their American responsibilities span China programs, computing research and medical leadership.

Columbia’s co-director and a PLA training institution

The military affiliation appears in more than one institutional record. Alongside Tsinghua’s English-language biography, a July 1, 2013 profile published by Xinhua lists the PLA Foreign Languages institution among Sun’s adjunct appointments.

The school’s military function is described in a 2015 study hosted by the U.S. Air Force’s Air University. It identifies the Luoyang institution as a language-training destination for personnel assigned to the PLA’s Technical Department and technical reconnaissance bureaus.

The same study compares that department to America’s National Security Agency and describes its infrastructure for monitoring communications. The school named in Sun’s biography therefore trained linguists for Chinese military intelligence organizations.

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Sun’s biographies do not identify his teaching duties, the appointment’s start and end dates, or whether it overlapped with his Columbia leadership. They establish an academic affiliation; they do not establish a military commission.

His Columbia role is corroborated by a recent corporate record. A Gotion director’s report published April 29, 2026 lists Sun’s Columbia position alongside his independent directorship at the Chinese battery company.

Columbia also acknowledges his former advisory work for the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office and his consulting role in the U.S.–China Strategic and Economic Dialogue. The university’s public account thus identifies a China-program leader who advised Beijing on Taiwan, while a Chinese university’s account supplies the PLA appointment.

A former PLA soldier directing Chinese Studies

At the University of Central Oklahoma, the record identifies actual military service.

The University Press of Kentucky’s biography of Xiaobing Li states:

“He served in the People’s Liberation Army in China.”

His 2023 author biography dates that service to the 1970s. Central Oklahoma currently lists Li as director of its Chinese Studies and International Studies minor programs.

The university’s 2009 Confucius Classroom announcement also named Li as that program’s director. It said teaching materials authorized by Confucius Institute headquarters would be supplied through the University of Oklahoma’s institute, along with 1,000 books donated by Hanban.

Those were materials for a classroom offering credited university courses. A 2015 release still listed Li as its director and recorded his tenure as history and geography department chair from 2009 to 2014.

From a military university to a taxpayer-funded lab

At Saint Louis University, Qinglei Cao directs the Omni Computing Lab. His university biography says he worked as a high-performance computing software developer and research scientist at China’s National University of Defense Technology after graduating in 2009 and until 2013.

A Justice Department court filing identifies that university as operating under China’s Central Military Commission. Its addition to the Commerce Department’s Entity List came in 2015, after Cao’s listed employment ended.

Saint Louis University’s fall 2025 grant announcements identify Cao as principal investigator on a $174,666 National Science Foundation award for scientific and artificial-intelligence computing on graphics processors.

PLA appointments in university medicine

UIC surgery vice head and division chief Pier Cristoforo Giulianotti lists an honorary co-directorship at a Beijing PLA hospital and an honorary professorship at the General Hospital of PLA Second Artillery on his affiliations page. Both entries say 2010–present, although the undated page does not confirm they remain active.

UF Health research administrator Jason Yuan listed an honorary professorship at Fourth Military Medical University beginning in 1999 in a 2016 CV. Its continuation into his Florida tenure is unverified.

UT MD Anderson department deputy chair Mark S. Chambers lists a 2016 visiting professorship at the same military university.