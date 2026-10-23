Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Ray's avatar
Ray Ray
4d

Meanwhile……Congress gets rich.

Reply
Share
JerryB's avatar
JerryB
4d

It's just technology transfer, Natalie. To Communists. So they can more easily kill us.

Nothing new. Apple transferred tech to the PLA; now they have hypersonic guided missiles. In return, China gave Apple slave labor to build widgets for Americans who buy them and donate billions to the PLA. What a bargain.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture