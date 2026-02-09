Natalie Winters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Engel's avatar
Ron Engel
1d

I;ve never understood that I see what I see. Why in the hell has Biden/Mayorkis not held up to the laws of this country. Is this not the USA, it is not a free fall zone of rebel states ie New York, Commifornia, Minnesota, Illinois.that they are allowed to do what ever the f..k they feel like! This SOB should hung in a public setting for his treason and sedition........

Reply
Share
Andrew Jake Mladinich III's avatar
Andrew Jake Mladinich III
1d

This was a 2024 election mandate from 80 million Trump supporting voters!

( PAY DOWN THE NATIONAL DEBT $5 TRILLION DOLLARS, and keep paying it down to a “Balanced Budget!” )

((( *NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS FOR GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES! )))

You do not reward a criminal for successfully hiding their crimes.

Arrest these Top 113 Criminals —

--Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama, Joe, Jill, Hunter, James Biden, Mike C. Donilon, Steven John Ricchetti, Anita Dunn, Robert Bauer, Cedric Levan Richmon, Victoria Jane Nuland, John Brennan, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Susan Rice, Hillary, Bill & Chelsea Clinton, Walter Giardina, John Podesta, Gavin Newsom, Adam SCHIFF, Aaron Tapp, Andrew Weissmann, Lisa Monaco, Carter Page, Chuck Schumer, Eric Swalwell, Mike Pence, Ray Epps, Cindy & Meagan McCain, Bill Gates, Bennie Thompson, James Clapper, Bill Barr, Jack Smith, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Nancy & Paul Pelosi, Adam Kinzinger, Andrew McCabe, Jeh Johnson, Cory Booker, Eric Holder, George Soros & son Alex, Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Cuban, Madonna, Johnny Depp, Kathy Griffin, Dr. Death Fauci, Deborah Birx, Robert Mueller, Alejandro Mayorkas, Kamala Harris, Liz Warren, Illhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Amy Klobuchar, Raphael Warnock, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Presley , Jerry Nadler, Merrick Garland, Maxine Waters, Liz Cheney, Chris Christy, General Milley, Officer Lila Morris, Lt. Michael Byrd, Anthony Blinkin, Lloyd Austin, Leticia James, Stacy Abrams, Robert DeNiro, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Alexander S. Vindman, LA Mayor Karen Bass, Rep. Robert Garcia, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Jasmin Crocket, Michael Cohen, Dem. Fed. Governor Lisa Cook, Judge Juan Merchan, Judge James Boasberg, Rep. Al Green D-TX9, US District Judge Jeffery Cummings, Judge Colleen Kollar – Kotelly, U.S. District Judge John McConnell, U.S. District Judge Rita Lin, Rep. (D) LaMonika McIver, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Chris Deluzio, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, Rep. Maggie Goodlander, and Rep. Jason Crow, CoSoS Jena Griswold, Gov. Tina Kotek, Attorney General Dan Rayfield, N.O. Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick, Mayor Jacob Frey, Sheriff Chris Swanson, Chief Brian O’Hara, MN AG Keith Ellison, Arizona AG Kris Mayes, Ohio state AG candidate Elliot Forhan, Kirk Bangstad.

(AG Pam Bondi and FBI Kash Patel have done nothing! )

*Dissolve all of the CIA !

(If you can or we are finished)

Since January 20th 2025

*Contempt of Congress. -01/13/2026-Bill & Hillary Clinton.

*Indicted: JAMES B. COMEY -12/12/2025-2 counts of false statements and obstruction of justice.

*Charged -John Bolton-10/16/2025, 18 felony counts of espionage.

*SWAT WARRANT RAIDS at Gunpoint at 3am. - 0 - zero

*Arrested, “PERP WALKED”- 0 - zero

*Serving their sentence,- 0 - zero

*Deceased,- Dick Cheney

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Natalie Winters · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture