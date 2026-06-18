Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
13h

The predominant value system of an entire culture can be overturned in one generation, or certainly in two, by those with unlimited access to children. —Dr. James Dobson

Give me four years to teach the children and the seed i have sown will never be uprooted. —Lenin (alledgely)

"We will get you through your children."

Children are one third of our population and all of our future. —Select Panel for the Promotion of Child Health, 1981

Here is this demonic agenda laid bare:

Demons Disguised as Guardians: Philanthropic Organizations & Schools Lead the March to a Pedophilic Wasteland: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/demons-disguised-as-guardians-philanthropic

If standing up for your children burns a bridge. I have matches, we ride at dawn.

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John Haupt's avatar
John Haupt
12h

These Marxist/communist will never stop building their revolutionary army. Sending your kids is either done in ignorance or with an understanding and agreement with the outcome.

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