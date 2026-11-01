Natalie Winters

Natalie Winters

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MissLadyK's avatar
MissLadyK
9h

Wow Nathalie. Bringing the receipts. I’m wondering if these “regular Texans” interviewed in Talafreako’s campaign Wal Mart ad were not also paid. And, of course, twisting the language. Calling vigorous Republican campaigns a “coup”. These destroyers of everything good, meaningful and innocent cleverly, tirelessly corrupting our language along with nearly everything else. Great job you do! I pray for your safety.

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Justin Fulcher's avatar
Justin Fulcher
10h

Very effective OSINT investigation. Well done.

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