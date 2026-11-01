Sunrise Movement wants a “sustained, nation-wide crisis.”

The left-wing group backing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed used that language in a fundraising appeal for activist training, describing mass noncooperation aimed at those it labels fascists and billionaires.

Now it is offering to cover travel and lodging for activists entering targeted districts around the midterms, under a campaign called Operation: Stop a Coup. Its recruitment document names El-Sayed among the candidates whose victories it wants to protect.

And a new Michigan organizing email lays out plans that extend from voter registration to pressure on officials and protest intended to shape the public narrative if Trump denies election results.

Sunrise’s May 2, 2026 fundraising appeal describes the scale of disruption it wants further training to produce. Cropped excerpt; read the full email .

Travel covered. Districts targeted.

The operation’s FAQ, publicly promoted by Indivisible Albany on October 5, explains how Sunrise plans to bring participants into Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, and Texas.

It describes buses, accommodation with community hosts or in churches, and financial help for volunteers who cannot afford the trip:

“Sunrise can also cover travel and lodging for anyone who can’t cover it on their own.”

The travel subsidy appears on page two of the recruitment FAQ. Cropped from the original document’s PDF export .

Sunrise membership is not required. Neither is prior experience. The document invites partner organizations and says participants’ availability and existing local connections will help determine their placement. Minors are excluded.

The advertised deployment runs October 30 through November 5, extending beyond Election Day. The document incorrectly labels November 5 a Friday; it falls on Thursday.

The promise is explicit, although the operation’s budget and records of actual travel payments have not been disclosed in the materials reviewed.

The Michigan plan includes pressure on officials

In an October 28 fundraising email, an unnamed Sunrise sender says they are already flying to Michigan for six days of voter outreach. The message describes ten-hour days, thousands of doors, and organizing young voters.

It also says Sunrise intends to observe polling places, support voters, and “pressure local officials” to refuse orders it characterizes as illegal. If Trump denies election results, the group plans to use protest to influence the narrative.

The preceding line introduces Sunrise’s plan to pressure local officials. This continuation describes the orders it would oppose and its conditional protest response. October 28, 2026 email .

Sunrise presents the operation as preparation against potential election interference. Public recruitment material describes volunteers doing turnout work and poll watching, while preparing for nonviolent direct action afterward if necessary.

El-Sayed’s connection runs through the boardroom and the training camp

El-Sayed previously helped govern the organization now recruiting for this operation.

Sunrise’s 2020 tax filing lists Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed as a director. Its own July 24, 2026 endorsement email confirms that he served on the board for two years.

Sunrise’s El-Sayed endorsement graphic, included in its July 24 email .

That same email asks supporters to come to Michigan and campaign for El-Sayed and Sunrise co-founder Will Lawrence, who is running for Congress.

The invitation coincided with a July 24–27 national training in Michigan. Sunrise Orange County’s archive says five members attended the gathering, which it describes as a camp on stopping a coup. Those participants also canvassed for El-Sayed and Lawrence.

The chapter’s account establishes that activists from California attended the Michigan training and campaigned for both candidates. The fall recruitment FAQ then identifies the ability of those same candidates to claim victories as a central stake of its election operation.

The endorsement email carries a disclaimer that it was not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee. The reviewed records do not establish that El-Sayed directs the election-defense operation.

Training for disruption—and institutional pressure

Sunrise’s broader training program has openly focused on disruptive action.

Its May 2 appeal credited an in-person Strike Camp and continuing online instruction for coordinated May Day actions. Sunrise claimed its activists blocked New York Stock Exchange entrances, disrupted transportation, occupied a hotel, and targeted other locations. It sought more donations to expand training and the scale of noncooperation.

By September, Sunrise said it had trained organizers from more than 100 schools over the summer. A September 3 email described coordinated campaigns intended to turn higher-education institutions against Trump.

Sunrise’s September 3, 2026 email connects campus organizing to preparations against potential midterm interference.

The same email argues that opposition from universities would weaken the administration’s legitimacy, and explicitly connects campus preparations to possible interference in the midterms. These are Sunrise’s descriptions of its broader program; the chapter archive does not provide the July Michigan camp’s detailed curriculum.

The funding behind the operation’s organizer

Sunrise’s financial backing includes direct grants from George Soros’s Open Society network.

Open Society’s filings record $1.5 million in grants: $1 million to Sunrise in 2020, followed by $250,000 in 2022 and $250,000 in 2023. The 2020 grants coincide with a year El-Sayed appears on Sunrise’s board.

Two Sunrise entries total $1 million in Open Society Policy Center’s 2020 Schedule I. Cropped from the filed grant schedule , page eight.

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