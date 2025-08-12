Meet the shadow campaign quietly preparing to make a second Trump term ungovernable.

One Million Rising.

Their method?

Strategic non-cooperation designed to infiltrate government agencies, recruit insiders, and block President Trump’s agenda from the inside out.

Their financial backers include elite liberal mega-donors like George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, but the crux of this movement is in weaponizing government workers against the president.

The media loves calling these people “civil servants,” but that’s clearly a euphemism for unelected bureaucrats. Of course, overwhelmingly anti-Trump.

One Million Rising’s Quiet War Inside the Government

The media paints One Million Rising as just another “grassroots” protest movement. The truth? They’re mobilizing sympathetic government employees to obstruct the Trump administration from within.

The campaign, run by Indivisible veterans and other seasoned left wing organizers, openly trains participants in “strategic non cooperation.” This activist buzzword translates to a deliberate effort to penetrate the federal, state, and local bureaucracies with a network of dissenters who will refuse to carry out Trump’s policies.

Their target is 1 million people joining their noncooperation crusade.

Targeting the Machinery of Government

In their own training materials, organizers talk about identifying “pillars of support” for so-called “autocrat” Trump.. In practice, that means:

Recruiting federal workers in key agencies to slow walk, obstruct, or decline implementation of Trump era directives.

Encouraging state and local officials to withhold cooperation on federal enforcement efforts.

Leveraging insider status to feed activists information that can be weaponized in public campaigns against the administration.

In the first Trump administration, we saw this culminate in the Ukraine impeachment. Since Democrats don’t have a congressional majority this time around, their tactics have shifted.

Enter DemocracyAID: Former USAID Insiders Planting Seeds of Resistance

A report from NOTUS details how covert and institutional much of this counteroffensive is. Meet DemocracyAID.

Founded by former USAID officials Ro Tucci and Danielle Reiff, DemocracyAID recruits fired government workers into invite-only gatherings plotting resistance.

These officials are now applying the same “color revolution” tactics they once taught abroad to undermine Trump back home. One anonymous federal employee told NOTUS:



“They were so quick to disband AID, the group that supposedly instigates color revolutions. But they have done a very foolish thing. You just released a bunch of well trained individuals into your population.”

Workshops like “Authoritarianism 101” encourage participants to begin with innocuous actions, such as “taking coffee breaks together,” as entry points into a broader non cooperation campaign. Participants read from the CIA’s “Simple Sabotage” manual, teaching bureaucratic slowdown tips and tricks.

Exclusive Footage: Leaked ‘Enemy Battle Plans’ from One Million Rising’s Training Workshops

I watched hours of One Million Rising’s online training programs. The footage, taken from live streamed organizer calls, provides a rare and unfiltered look at how activists are being primed for long term, coordinated disruption.

Key revelations from the videos include:

Insider briefings on how to identify and approach potential allies inside government agencies.

Strategic framing to make bureaucratic obstruction appear as “ethical resistance.”

Coordinated talking points and morale building rhetoric designed to keep activist networks engaged for years.

One organizer even defines noncooperation as “bureaucrats refusing to carry out illegal or immoral policies.”

Funding and the Money Trail

Behind the activist façades lies a potent flow of financial support:

Indivisible Project, one of One Million Rising’s network anchors, has received over $7 million in grant funding from George Soros’ Open Society Foundations since 2017, including a $3 million grant in 2023 earmarked for social welfare activities.

Independent reviews estimate that between 2016 and 2023, Soros’ OSF contributed around $7.6 million to Indivisible, along with $6.5 million from Hansjörg Wyss affiliated groups, and tens of millions more via the Arabella Advisors network.